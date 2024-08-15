Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2024-25

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Montreal Canadiens and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.
1. Cole Caufield, F
NHL.com point projection: 75
He had NHL career highs in goals (28), assists (37), points (65), power-play points (21) and shots on goal (314) last season. If Caufield's shooting percentage (8.9 last season) reverts closer to his 2022-23 rate (16.5; 26 goals on 158 shots on goal in 46 games), he would have a ceiling of being a top 10 goal-scorer in the NHL and should be considered a top 75 overall fantasy player.