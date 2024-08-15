Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2024-25

Matheson among defenseman leaders; Slafkovsky brings rare coverage

MTL 32 in 32 fantasy Slafkovsky

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Pete Jensen
@NHLJensen NHL.com Director, Senior Fantasy Editor

As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff has ranked the top 5 players on the Montreal Canadiens and identified other preseason draft targets with point and win projections for the 2024-25 season.

1. Cole Caufield, F

NHL.com point projection: 75

He had NHL career highs in goals (28), assists (37), points (65), power-play points (21) and shots on goal (314) last season. If Caufield's shooting percentage (8.9 last season) reverts closer to his 2022-23 rate (16.5; 26 goals on 158 shots on goal in 46 games), he would have a ceiling of being a top 10 goal-scorer in the NHL and should be considered a top 75 overall fantasy player.

MTL@NYR: Caufield wires a shot in off the goalie late in the 1st

2. Nick Suzuki, F

NHL.com point projection: 81

He led the Canadiens in goals (33), points (77) and power-play points (31) last season, and had their second-highest average ice time (21:16 per game) behind defenseman Mike Matheson (25:33; third in NHL). Suzuki should be considered a fringe top 50 fantasy forward.

3. Juraj Slafkovsky, F

NHL.com point projection: 67

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is a coveted fantasy option in keeper and dynasty leagues after having 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in his second season with frequent usage on the top line with Suzuki and Caufield. Slafkovsky ranked third on the Canadiens in hits (152; 1.85 per game), which would give him rare category coverage if he has a full-fledged breakout season in the coming years.

4. Mike Matheson, D

NHL.com point projection: 54

He led the Canadiens in assists (51) last season and had their third-most points (62) behind Suzuki and Caufield. Matheson ranked ninth among NHL defensemen in points and 11th in shots on goal (187) and should be considered a fringe top 30 fantasy option at the position in redraft leagues.

MTL@PIT: Matheson rips it in from the slot

5. Lane Hutson, D

NHL.com point projection: 38

He had two assists in his first two NHL games last season and averaged 22:43 of ice time per game after being tied for 11th in the NCAA in points (49 points; 15 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games as a sophomore at Boston University. Hutson is among NHL.com's top 10 rookie rankings for fantasy and a sleeper for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the NHL rookie of the year.

Other MTL players on preseason draft lists:

Bounce-back candidate: Kirby Dach, F (NHL.com point projection: 40)

Deep sleeper: Sam Montembeault, G (NHL.com win projection: 15)

Keeper/dynasty league stash: Ivan Demidov, F (NHL.com point projection: N/A)

Related Content

NHL EDGE stats for Montreal Canadiens

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

32 in 32

Top prospects for Montreal Canadiens

3 questions facing Montreal Canadiens

NHL EDGE stats for Montreal Canadiens

Minnesota Wild fantasy projections for 2024-25

NHL EDGE stats for Minnesota Wild

Top prospects for Minnesota Wild

Inside look at Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Minnesota Wild

3 questions facing Los Angeles Kings

Inside look at Los Angeles Kings

Top prospects for Los Angeles Kings

NHL EDGE stats for Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings fantasy projections for 2024-25

Top prospects for Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers fantasy projections for 2024-25

Inside look at Florida Panthers

3 questions facing Florida Panthers

NHL EDGE stats for Florida Panthers