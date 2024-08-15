Montreal Canadiens fantasy projections for 2024-25

2. Nick Suzuki, F

NHL.com point projection: 81

He led the Canadiens in goals (33), points (77) and power-play points (31) last season, and had their second-highest average ice time (21:16 per game) behind defenseman Mike Matheson (25:33; third in NHL). Suzuki should be considered a fringe top 50 fantasy forward.

3. Juraj Slafkovsky, F

NHL.com point projection: 67

The No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is a coveted fantasy option in keeper and dynasty leagues after having 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in his second season with frequent usage on the top line with Suzuki and Caufield. Slafkovsky ranked third on the Canadiens in hits (152; 1.85 per game), which would give him rare category coverage if he has a full-fledged breakout season in the coming years.

4. Mike Matheson, D

NHL.com point projection: 54

He led the Canadiens in assists (51) last season and had their third-most points (62) behind Suzuki and Caufield. Matheson ranked ninth among NHL defensemen in points and 11th in shots on goal (187) and should be considered a fringe top 30 fantasy option at the position in redraft leagues.