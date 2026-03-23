Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Lightning forward, Predators wing Forsberg, Canadiens forward Caufield earn honors

3-Stars-Week-22_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Nashville Predators left wing Filip Forsberg and Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 22.

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov moved into first place in the Art Ross Trophy race by leading the NHL in goals (6), assists (t-7), points (13), game-winning goals (t-2), shots on goal (t-20) and plus/minus (+11) across four contests as the Lightning (43-21-5, 91 points) completed a 3-0-1 week. He notched 3-2—5, his seventh career hat trick and ninth career five-point performance (that also included his 63rd career game-winning goal), in a 6-2 triumph over the Seattle Kraken March 17. Kucherov then registered 1-2—3, his ninth three-point effort of the season, in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks March 19. He followed that with 2-2—4, featuring his League-best ninth outing with at least four points in 2025-26, team-leading seventh game-winning goal of the campaign, 40th overall tally of the season and first career shorthanded goal/point, in a 5-2 decision versus the Edmonton Oilers March 21. Kucherov then added one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Calgary Flames March 22. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who was as many as 22 points back of first place in the Art Ross Trophy race this season (through games of Dec. 23), now tops the NHL with 40-79—119 through 65 total appearances as he pursues his third straight and fourth overall scoring title.

TBL@EDM: Kucherov nets two goals, two assists in 5-2 win

SECOND STAR – FILIP FORSBERG, LW, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Forsberg ranked second in the NHL with 4-5—9 in four games to propel the Predators (33-28-9, 75 points) to a perfect week and into the final Wild Card position in the Western Conference. He posted 1‑1—2 in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Winnipeg Jets March 17. Forsberg then earned the primary assist on the decisive goal in each of Nashville’s next two contests, a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken March 19 (in which he totaled 1-2—3, his fifth three-point performance of the campaign) and a 4-1 triumph versus the Vegas Golden Knights March 21. He capped the week with 2-1—3, highlighted by his franchise-record 12th career overtime goal, in a 3-2 decision against the Chicago Blackhawks March 22. The 31-year-old Forsberg, who became the sixth Swedish-born player in League history to accumulate at least 350 career goals, sits second on the Predators in goals (32) and points (62) through 70 total games this season (32-30—62).

NSH@CHI: Forsberg sends the game-winning goal into the cage in OT

THIRD STAR – COLE CAUFIELD, RW, MONTREAL CANADIENS

Caufield collected 4-4—8 in three appearances to power Montreal (38-21-10, 86 points) to a pair of victories. He recorded 1-1—2, including his franchise-record 13th career overtime goal, in a 3-2 triumph over the Boston Bruins March 17 to become the first Canadiens player to reach the 40-goal milestone in a single season since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94. Caufield then assisted on Montreal’s lone tally in a 3-1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings March 19. He finished the week with 3-2—5, his third career hat trick and first career five-point performance (the first by a Canadiens player since Feb. 26, 2019), in a 7-3 victory against the New York Islanders March 21. The 25-year-old Caufield, who has points in five straight games dating to March 14 (6-4—10) and nine of his 11 outings since the Olympic break (11-6—17), ranks second in the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy race with 43 goals through 68 total contests this season (43-31—74).

NYI@MTL: Caufield records the third hat trick of his career

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to celebrate the League’s “Fourth Star” – the fans whose dedication defines the sport. In the latest episode of the “Fourth Star” series we follow Seth and Krew Champagne, a father and son who traveled to Tampa to watch the Boston Bruins play in the 2026 NHL Stadium Series, turning their shared love of hockey into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

Related Content

This Week in the NHL!

3 Stars

Lafreniere leads 3 Stars of the Week

Scheifele leads 3 Stars of the Week

Schaefer leads 3 Stars of the Week

Boldy leads 3 Stars of the Week

McCann leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week