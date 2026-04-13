Anton Forsberg leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Los Angeles Kings goaltender Anton Forsberg, Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 12.

FIRST STAR – ANTON FORSBERG, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Forsberg went 3-0-0 with 0.97 goals-against average, .964 save percentage and one shutout to backstop the Kings (34-26-19, 87 points) to a perfect week as they vie for one of the two remaining playoff spots in the Western Conference. He made 29 saves, and denied all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators – another postseason hopeful – April 6. Forsberg then stopped 24 shots, including each of the last 20 he faced, in a 4-1 triumph against the Vancouver Canucks April 9. He finished the week with 27 saves for his 11th career shutout in a 1-0 win versus the Edmonton Oilers April 11. The 33-year-old Forsberg, playing his first season with Los Angeles, owns a 15-11-5 record through 34 total appearances to rank among the top 10 in the NHL (minimum: 25 GP) in save percentage (7th; .910), shutouts (t-9th; 3) and goals-against average (10th; 2.57).