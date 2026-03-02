Schaefer leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 1.

FIRST STAR – MATTHEW SCHAEFER, D, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, registered a League-high four goals in three contests (4-1—5) to help the Islanders (35-21-5, 75 points) become the 10th team in NHL history to record at least three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Schaefer scored twice in 55 seconds – his 17th and 18th tallies of the season – to surpass Phil Housley for the most goals in League history by an 18-year-old defenseman en route to New York earning a 4-3 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 26. Schaefer did not find the scoresheet but logged a team-high 25:31 as the Islanders again rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime win – this time versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 28. He ended the week with 2-1—3, his first career three-point performance, in a 5-4 triumph over the Florida Panthers March 1 to mark the first instance in NHL history of a defenseman being the first rookie to reach 20 goals in a given season. Only three other rookie blueliners have compiled as many goals in an entire campaign: Brian Leetch (23 in 1988-89 w/ NYR), Barry Beck (22 in 1977-78 w/ CLR) and Dion Phaneuf (20 in 2005-06 w/ CGY). In addition to leading the field in goals, Schaefer also ranks among the top rookie skaters in total time on ice (1st; 1,471:35 – more than 400 minutes ahead of the next-closes player), average time on ice (1st; 24:07), power-play goals (1st; 7), power-play points (1st; 15), shots on goal (1st; 146), game-winning goals (t-1st; 4), plus/minus (2nd; +14), assists (3rd; 24), points (3rd; 44) and power-play assists (t-5th; 8) through 61 total games this season.