Schaefer leads 3 Stars of the Week

Islanders defenseman, Penguins goalie Silovs, Wild forward Boldy earn honors

3-Stars-Week-19_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs and Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending March 1.

FIRST STAR – MATTHEW SCHAEFER, D, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, registered a League-high four goals in three contests (4-1—5) to help the Islanders (35-21-5, 75 points) become the 10th team in NHL history to record at least three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Schaefer scored twice in 55 seconds – his 17th and 18th tallies of the season – to surpass Phil Housley for the most goals in League history by an 18-year-old defenseman en route to New York earning a 4-3 overtime victory against the Montreal Canadiens Feb. 26. Schaefer did not find the scoresheet but logged a team-high 25:31 as the Islanders again rallied from a 2-0 deficit for a 4-3 overtime win – this time versus the Columbus Blue Jackets Feb. 28. He ended the week with 2-1—3, his first career three-point performance, in a 5-4 triumph over the Florida Panthers March 1 to mark the first instance in NHL history of a defenseman being the first rookie to reach 20 goals in a given season. Only three other rookie blueliners have compiled as many goals in an entire campaign: Brian Leetch (23 in 1988-89 w/ NYR), Barry Beck (22 in 1977-78 w/ CLR) and Dion Phaneuf (20 in 2005-06 w/ CGY). In addition to leading the field in goals, Schaefer also ranks among the top rookie skaters in total time on ice (1st; 1,471:35 – more than 400 minutes ahead of the next-closes player), average time on ice (1st; 24:07), power-play goals (1st; 7), power-play points (1st; 15), shots on goal (1st; 146), game-winning goals (t-1st; 4), plus/minus (2nd; +14), assists (3rd; 24), points (3rd; 44) and power-play assists (t-5th; 8) through 61 total games this season.

FLA@NYI: Schaefer trims Islanders' deficit in opening period

SECOND STAR – ARTURS SILOVS, G, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Silovs stopped 51 of the 52 shots he faced, compiling a 2-0-0 record, 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout as the Penguins (31-15-13, 75 points) maintained their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division. He made 29 saves, including 11 in both the second and third periods, in a 4-1 victory against the New Jersey Devils Feb. 26. Silovs then earned his second career shutout (also Oct. 7 at NYR) with 22 stops in a 2-0 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights March 1. The 24-year-old Silovs, who represented Latvia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, places fourth among rookie goaltenders with 13 wins through 28 total appearances this NHL season (13-7-8, 2.75 GAA, .902 SV%, 2 SO).

VGK@PIT: Silovs denies all 22 scoring chances for second career shutout

THIRD STAR – MATT BOLDY, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Boldy, fresh off winning a gold medal with the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, led the NHL with 3-4—7 in three contests for the Wild (35-16-10, 80 points). He registered 2-2—4, his fifth career and second straight four-point effort (also Feb. 4 at NSH: 3-1—4), in a 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche Feb. 26. Boldy then posted 1-1—2 in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth Feb. 27 and one assist in a 3-1 defeat versus the St. Louis Blues March 1 to finish the week with points on seven of Minnesota’s eight total goals. The 24-year-old Boldy, who has points in nine consecutive games dating to Jan. 24 (8-10—18), shares second place in the League with 35 goals and sits ninth with 69 points through 57 total outings this season (35-34—69).

MIN@COL: Boldy buries his second empty-netter to extend the lead

As the presenting partner of the NHL’s “Three Stars,” GEICO also is proud to showcase the League’s “Fourth Star” – a season-long program celebrating the dedication and loyalty of NHL fans. In the latest edition of the “Fourth Star” series, we meet Ivana Harris – a young player whose passion and perseverance shine in all she does. Click here to watch Ivana bring her love of the game to life at Capitals Youth Hockey Night.

Related Content

This Week in the NHL!

3 Stars

Boldy leads 3 Stars of the Week

McCann leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week