Rakell leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell, New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes and St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending April 5.

FIRST STAR – RICKARD RAKELL, RW, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Rakell, who scored in each of his five appearances, led the NHL with seven goals (7-1—8) to lift the Penguins (40-22-16, 96 points) to a 4-1-0 week and back into second place in the Metropolitan Division as they seek their first playoff berth since 2021-22. He found the back of the net twice in an 8-3 win over the New York Islanders March 30. Rakell then scored once in both a 5-1 victory against the Detroit Red Wings March 31 and a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning April 2. He capped the week with four points over back-to-back games versus the Florida Panthers, notching 1-1—2 in a 9-4 triumph April 4 and two goals, including his 34th career game-winner, in a 5-2 victory April 5. The 32-year-old Rakell, who has compiled 24-24—48 through 57 overall contests this season, has nearly doubled his 2025-26 total with points in 16 of his last 17 outings dating to March 7 (13-10—23). His current five-game goal streak is one shy of his career high, set from Dec. 21, 2017 – Jan. 2, 2018 (7-3—10 in 6 GP w/ ANA).