Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 30.

FIRST STAR – WYATT JOHNSTON, C, DALLAS STARS

Johnston compiled 5-4—9 in four games, bookended by a pair of four-point performances, to propel the Stars (17-5-4, 38 points) to a perfect week as they climbed into second place in the overall NHL standings. He registered 1-3—4, including his 100th career assist and 200th career point, in an 8-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 25. Johnston, who was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken Nov. 26, then potted the decisive goal (his 13th career game-winner) in a 4-3 triumph versus the Utah Mammoth Nov. 28. He capped the week with 3-1—4, his fourth career hat trick as well as his fourth career four-point effort, in a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 30. The 22-year-old Johnston, the 23rd overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, sits third on Dallas with 16-14—30 through 26 total contests this season. He also paces the League in both power-play goals (12 – five more than the next-closest player) and power-play points (t-18) while ranking among the top performers in overall goals (t-4th; 16) and points (16th; 30).