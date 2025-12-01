Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

Stars center, Lightning forward Hagel, Capitals wing Wilson earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 30.

FIRST STAR – WYATT JOHNSTON, C, DALLAS STARS

Johnston compiled 5-4—9 in four games, bookended by a pair of four-point performances, to propel the Stars (17-5-4, 38 points) to a perfect week as they climbed into second place in the overall NHL standings. He registered 1-3—4, including his 100th career assist and 200th career point, in an 8-3 victory against the Edmonton Oilers Nov. 25. Johnston, who was held off the scoresheet in a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken Nov. 26, then potted the decisive goal (his 13th career game-winner) in a 4-3 triumph versus the Utah Mammoth Nov. 28. He capped the week with 3-1—4, his fourth career hat trick as well as his fourth career four-point effort, in a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators Nov. 30. The 22-year-old Johnston, the 23rd overall pick from the 2021 NHL Draft, sits third on Dallas with 16-14—30 through 26 total contests this season. He also paces the League in both power-play goals (12 – five more than the next-closest player) and power-play points (t-18) while ranking among the top performers in overall goals (t-4th; 16) and points (16th; 30).

OTT@DAL: Johnston nets three goals in win over Senators

SECOND STAR – BRANDON HAGEL, LW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Hagel topped the NHL with six goals in four contests (6-2—8), and shared the League lead with 17 shots on goal and a +9 rating, to lift the Lightning (16-7-2, 34 points) into first place in the Atlantic Division on the strength of a seven-game winning streak dating to Nov. 18. He notched 2-1—3, including the decisive goal, in a 3-0 triumph against the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 24. Hagel then recorded 1-1—2 in a 5-1 win versus the Calgary Flames Nov. 26 before scoring once in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 28. He finished the week with a pair of goals, highlighted by his 19th career game-winner, in a 4-1 decision against the New York Rangers Nov. 29. The 27-year-old Hagel, a sixth-round pick (159th overall) from the 2016 NHL Draft (by BUF), places second on Tampa Bay with 15-12—27 through 24 total appearances this season, aided by a five-game goal/point streak dating to Nov. 22 (8-4—12). He also sits among the 2025-26 League leaders in game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 13), goals (t-8th; 15) and plus/minus (t-9th; +16).

CGY@TBL: Hagel fires opening goal down the middle

THIRD STAR – TOM WILSON, RW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Wilson totaled 4-4—8 across four games to power the Capitals (15-9-2, 32 points) into third place in the Metropolitan Division via a perfect week. He registered 1-1—2, including the decisive goal, in a 5-1 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 24. Wilson then collected one assist in a 4-3 triumph over the Winnipeg Jets Nov. 26, followed by 1-1—2 in a 4-2 win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Nov. 28. He closed the week with 2-1—3, highlighted by his 30th career game-winning goal, in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders Nov. 30 to move into eighth place on Washington’s all-time goals list. The 31-year-old Wilson, the 16th overall pick from the 2012 NHL Draft, paces the Capitals and ranks 19th in the entire League with 15-14—29 through 26 total contests this season. Wilson, who has assists/points in five straight games dating to Nov. 22 (4-5—9), also places among the 2025-26 leaders in shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP – 6th; 26.3%), goals (t-8th; 15) and plus/minus (t-12th; +15).

WSH@NYI: Wilson steals the puck and scores his second of the game

