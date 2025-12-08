Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 7.

FIRST STAR – ILYA SOROKIN, G, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Sorokin, who made at least 30 saves in all three of his starts, went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and one shutout to help the Islanders (16-11-3, 35 points) move into third place in the Metropolitan Division via a 3-1-0 week. Sorokin turned aside 30 of 31 shots, yielding his lone goal with 3:34 remaining in regulation, in a 2-1 win against the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 2. He then made 35 stops, including 19 in the first period, as New York ended the League-leading Colorado Avalanche’s 17-game point streak (14-0-3) with a 6-3 triumph Dec. 4. Sorokin capped the week with a flawless 32-save performance in a 2-0 victory over the Lightning Dec. 6 to tie Glenn “Chico” Resch for . The 30-year-old Sorokin, who also ranks third in Islanders history with 135 career wins, owns a 10-8-2 record, 2.47 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts through 20 total appearances this season.