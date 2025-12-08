Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Islanders goalie, Stars goalie Oettinger, Panthers forward Verhaeghe earn honors

3-Stars-Week-09_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin, Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 7.

FIRST STAR – ILYA SOROKIN, G, NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Sorokin, who made at least 30 saves in all three of his starts, went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .960 save percentage and one shutout to help the Islanders (16-11-3, 35 points) move into third place in the Metropolitan Division via a 3-1-0 week. Sorokin turned aside 30 of 31 shots, yielding his lone goal with 3:34 remaining in regulation, in a 2-1 win against the Atlantic Division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning Dec. 2. He then made 35 stops, including 19 in the first period, as New York ended the League-leading Colorado Avalanche’s 17-game point streak (14-0-3) with a 6-3 triumph Dec. 4. Sorokin capped the week with a flawless 32-save performance in a 2-0 victory over the Lightning Dec. 6 to tie Glenn “Chico” Resch for . The 30-year-old Sorokin, who also ranks third in Islanders history with 135 career wins, owns a 10-8-2 record, 2.47 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts through 20 total appearances this season.

NYI@TBL: Sorokin makes 32 saves for his third shutout of the season

SECOND STAR – JAKE OETTINGER, G, DALLAS STARS

Oettinger also went 3-0-0 (0.98 GAA, .961 SV%, 1 SO) to move into first place in the NHL in wins as the No. 2 overall Stars (20-5-5, 45 points) extended their point streak to 10 games dating to Nov. 20 (8-0-2). He earned his 14th career shutout with 30 stops in a 3-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils Dec. 3. Oettinger then made 16 saves in a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Dec. 5 before turning aside 27 shots, as well as all three shootout attempts, in a 3-2 triumph versus the Pittsburgh Penguins Dec. 7. The 26-year-old Oettinger, who has won six straight contests dating to Nov. 20 (1.82 GAA, .934 SV%, 1 SO), leads the League with 14 wins – one more Logan Thompson (WSH) and Scott Wedgewood (COL) – through 20 total games this season (14-4-2, 2.49 GAA, .909 SV%, 2 SO).

DAL@NJD: Oettinger records 30-save shutout against Devils

THIRD STAR – CARTER VERHAEGHE, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Verhaeghe scored in all three of his appearances to share first place with four goals (4-1—5) as the Panthers (14-12-2, 30 points) completed a 2-1-1 week. He potted Florida’s lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators Dec. 4 – his first game following the birth of his son, Rory. Verhaeghe then registered 2-1—3 in a 7-6 overtime victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets Dec. 6 before scoring the winning goal, the 24th of his career, in a 4-1 triumph versus the New York Islanders Dec. 7. The 30-year-old Verhaeghe, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, ranks fourth on Florida with 8-13—21 through 27 total games this season.

NYI@FLA: Verhaeghe goes short side on Rittich in 2nd period

GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a spotlight on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” of the month videos.

Related Content

This Week in the NHL!

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79

Stars beat Penguins in shootout

3 Stars

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Gustavsson leads 3 Stars of the Week

 Kuemper leads 3 Stars of the Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Vasilevskiy leads 3 Stars of the Week

Hagel leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Week

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week