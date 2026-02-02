McCann leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 1.

FIRST STAR – JARED McCANN, LW, SEATTLE KRAKEN

McCann registered 4-3—7 in three games to lift the Kraken (26-19-9, 61 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Pacific Division. He notched his second career four-point performance (also Feb. 22, 2024 vs. VAN: 1-3—4) with 2-2—4, including his 26th career game-winning goal, in a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals Jan. 27. McCann then posted 1-1—2, his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign, in a 5-2 triumph versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 29. He capped the week by scoring his 200th NHL goal (and 134th with Seattle) in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 31. The 29-year-old McCann, the Kraken’s all-time leader in goals and points, ranks second on the team with 16 goals and sixth with 29 points despite only playing in 30 of Seattle’s 54 total contests this season (16‑13—29).