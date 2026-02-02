McCann leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kraken forward, Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy, Flyers wing Konecny earn honors

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 1.

FIRST STAR – JARED McCANN, LW, SEATTLE KRAKEN

McCann registered 4-3—7 in three games to lift the Kraken (26-19-9, 61 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Pacific Division. He notched his second career four-point performance (also Feb. 22, 2024 vs. VAN: 1-3—4) with 2-2—4, including his 26th career game-winning goal, in a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals Jan. 27. McCann then posted 1-1—2, his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign, in a 5-2 triumph versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 29. He capped the week by scoring his 200th NHL goal (and 134th with Seattle) in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 31. The 29-year-old McCann, the Kraken’s all-time leader in goals and points, ranks second on the team with 16 goals and sixth with 29 points despite only playing in 30 of Seattle’s 54 total contests this season (16‑13—29).

SECOND STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout to push the Lightning (35-14-4, 74 points) to the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He earned his 42nd career shutout with 28 saves in a 2-0 win versus the Utah Mammoth Jan. 26 before yielding one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 29. Vasilevskiy then made 29 saves, and denied all three shootout attempts, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 5-1 deficit for a 6-5 triumph against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – held Feb. 1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 64,617 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy, buoyed by a 14-0-1 record in his last 15 appearances dating to Dec. 20, places among the top two in the NHL in goals-against average (1st; 2.12), wins (t-1st; 25) and save percentage (2nd; .919) through 35 total games this season (25-7-3).

THIRD STAR – TRAVIS KONECNY, RW, PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Konecny led the NHL in goals and factored on seven of Philadelphia’s eight total tallies (5-2—7) as part of a 0-3-1 week for the Flyers (24-20-10, 58 points). He and the team were shut out during a 4-0 loss to the New York Islanders Jan. 26, but Konecny rebounded by scoring his third career hat trick in a 5-3 defeat against the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 28. Konecny then registered 1-1—2 in each of his next two outings, a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins Jan. 29 and a 3-2 overtime setback versus the Los Angeles Kings Jan. 31. The 28-year-old Konecny, in his 10th NHL season (all w/ PHI), paces the Flyers in goals (22), assists (30) and points (52) through 53 total contests in 2025-26.

