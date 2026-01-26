Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 25.

FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov recorded multiple points in all four of his contests to top the NHL with 3-6—9 overall and lift the Wild (29-14-10, 68 points) into second place in the Central Division via a 2-1-1 week. He collected a pair of assists in both a 6-3 win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 19 and a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 20. Kaprizov then posted 2-1—3, including his 13th career overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings Jan. 22. He added 1-1—2, his fifth straight multi-point performance dating to Jan. 17 (3-9—12), in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers Jan. 24. The 28-year-old Kaprizov ranks sixth in the NHL with 28-36—64 through 53 total appearances this season. He also sits among the top 10 in the League in power-play goals (t-3rd; 11), shots on goal (t-4th; 190), goals (t-5th; 28), even-strength points (t-7th; 42) and power-play points (t-9th; 22).

DET@MIN: Kaprizov wires home a wrister to win it in OT

SECOND STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Kucherov, who will lead Tampa Bay into this Sunday’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), compiled 2-6—8 in three games to guide the Lightning (32-14-4, 68 points) to a 2-1-0 week. He produced a trio of assists in a 4-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks Jan. 20 before scoring once in regulation and once in the shootout in a 2-1 triumph versus the Chicago Blackhawks Jan. 23. Kucherov then notched 1-3—4, his fourth four-point effort of 2025-26, in an 8-5 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets Jan. 24 as Tampa Bay’s team point streak ended at 15 contests, three shy of the franchise record. The 32-year-old Kucherov, who has points in each of his past five games dating to Jan. 16 (3-8—11), sits third in the NHL with 26-52—78 overall this season (46 GP) – highlighted by a League-best 8-19—27 in January (11 GP).

TBL@CHI: Hagel, Kucherov team up to score

THIRD STAR – LUKAS DOSTAL, G, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Dostal, who will represent Czechia at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, went 4-0-0 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .925 save percentage as the Ducks (28-21-3, 59 points) extended their winning streak to seven games dating to Jan. 13. He turned aside 19 shots in a 5-3 triumph over the New York Rangers Jan. 19. Dostal then backstopped Anaheim to three straight road victories, making a season-high 40 saves (plus another two in the shootout) in a 2-1 decision versus the League-leading Colorado Avalanche Jan. 21, 20 stops in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken Jan. 23 and 32 saves in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Calgary Flames Jan. 25. The 25-year-old Dostal, boosted by victories in each of his last six starts dating to Jan. 13 (1.93 GAA, .931 SV%), shares eighth place in the NHL with 19 wins in 35 total games this season (19-12-2, 3.00 GAA, .895 SV%).

ANA@COL: Dostal turns aside Colton from down low

