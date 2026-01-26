Kaprizov leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov, Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov and Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 25.

FIRST STAR – KIRILL KAPRIZOV, LW, MINNESOTA WILD

Kaprizov recorded multiple points in all four of his contests to top the NHL with 3-6—9 overall and lift the Wild (29-14-10, 68 points) into second place in the Central Division via a 2-1-1 week. He collected a pair of assists in both a 6-3 win versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 19 and a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 20. Kaprizov then posted 2-1—3, including his 13th career overtime goal, in a 4-3 victory against the Detroit Red Wings Jan. 22. He added 1-1—2, his fifth straight multi-point performance dating to Jan. 17 (3-9—12), in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers Jan. 24. The 28-year-old Kaprizov ranks sixth in the NHL with 28-36—64 through 53 total appearances this season. He also sits among the top 10 in the League in power-play goals (t-3rd; 11), shots on goal (t-4th; 190), goals (t-5th; 28), even-strength points (t-7th; 42) and power-play points (t-9th; 22).