Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (United States), Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (Switzerland) and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) – three players selected to represent their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 18.

FIRST STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES

Thompson led the NHL with 3-6—9 in four contests to power the Sabres (26-16-5, 57 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He collected one assist in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Jan. 12 before picking up a pair of helpers in a 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 14. Thompson then registered 3-2—5, notching his third career five-point performance, ninth career hat trick, 22nd career game-winning goal and 200th career goal, in a 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 15. He added one assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild Jan. 17. The 28-year-old Thompson, who owns 5-8—13 during a seven-game point streak dating to Jan. 6, shares seventh place in the League with 25 goals and tops Buffalo with 50 points through 47 total appearances this season (25-25—50). More than half of those points have come in Thompson’s past 18 games dating to Dec. 9 (12-15—27), during which the Sabres have compiled an NHL-best 15-2-1 record (31 points) to climb into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.