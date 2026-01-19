Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sabres forward, Predators defenseman Josi, Mammoth goalie Vejmelka earn honors

3-Stars-Week-15_2568x1444
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson (United States), Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (Switzerland) and Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (Czechia) – three players selected to represent their respective countries at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 18.

FIRST STAR – TAGE THOMPSON, C, BUFFALO SABRES

Thompson led the NHL with 3-6—9 in four contests to power the Sabres (26-16-5, 57 points) to a 2-1-1 week. He collected one assist in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers Jan. 12 before picking up a pair of helpers in a 5-2 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 14. Thompson then registered 3-2—5, notching his third career five-point performance, ninth career hat trick, 22nd career game-winning goal and 200th career goal, in a 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens Jan. 15. He added one assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild Jan. 17. The 28-year-old Thompson, who owns 5-8—13 during a seven-game point streak dating to Jan. 6, shares seventh place in the League with 25 goals and tops Buffalo with 50 points through 47 total appearances this season (25-25—50). More than half of those points have come in Thompson’s past 18 games dating to Dec. 9 (12-15—27), during which the Sabres have compiled an NHL-best 15-2-1 record (31 points) to climb into the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.

MTL@BUF: Thompson records 5-point night in Sabres victory

SECOND STAR – ROMAN JOSI, D, NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Josi recorded 2-5—7 in three outings to lift the Predators (23-21-4, 50 points) to a 2-1-0 week and within one point of the final playoff position in the Western Conference. He scored twice, capped by his 10th career overtime goal, in a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers Jan. 13. Josi then produced his 17th career three-assist game as Nashville became the first visiting team to earn a regulation victory at Ball Arena this season, triumphing 7-3 over the Colorado Avalanche Jan. 16. He picked up two more helpers in a 7-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 17, Josi’s fourth consecutive multi-point performance dating to Jan. 11 (3-7—10). The 35-year-old Predators captain, who is two games shy of 1,000 for his NHL career (198-554—752 in 998 GP), owns 8-20—28 through 36 total contests in 2025-26.

EDM@NSH: Josi rips a one-timer in to win it in overtime

THIRD STAR – KAREL VEJMELKA, G, UTAH MAMMOTH

Vejmelka went 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals-against average and .926 save percentage to guide the Mammoth (25-20-4, 54 points) to a perfect week as they moved into the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. He yielded one goal in each of his first two starts, making 19 saves in a 6-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 13 and turning aside 26 shots in a 2-1 triumph versus the Dallas Stars Jan. 15. Vejmelka then stopped 18 shots, including 11 in the first period, in a 6-3 victory against the Seattle Kraken Jan. 17. The 29-year-old Vejmelka, who has won each of his last six appearances dating to Jan. 5 (1.66 GAA, .935 SV%), tops the NHL with 23 victories – three more than the next-closest goaltender – through 37 total games this season (23-11-2, 2.55 GAA, .902 SV%, 1 SO).

STL@UTA: Vejmelka with a great save against Oskar Sundqvist

GEICO’s “Fourth Star” program shines a spotlight on the fans who bring energy, passion and unwavering support to their teams. It feels good to go all in with the loudest, proudest fans. Click here to review last season’s “Fourth Star” of the month videos.

Related Content

This Week in the NHL!

3 Stars

Hertl leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Johnston leads 3 Stars of the Week

Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Week

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dostal leads 3 Stars of the Week

Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

Larkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Dorofeyev leads 3 Stars of the Week

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Gustavsson leads 3 Stars of the Week

 Kuemper leads 3 Stars of the Week