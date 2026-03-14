Top 10 moments in Hockeyville history

The 20th anniversary of Kraft Hockeyville will be in the fall of 2027. On Saturday, the NHL announced the 13 Canada Provincial and Territorial Winners in contention to win the grand prize of $250,000 toward upgrading their arena and a preseason game celebrating the milestone event.

Thousands living in small towns across Canada, many who have never seen the NHL or the Stanley Cup in person, have been gifted with Hockeyville, a life-changing experience that resonates to this day. To mark the upcoming anniversary, NHL.com is counting down the top 10 events in Hockeyville history. Today, No. 10 and 9.

10. Only the beginning

The first Hockeyville saw the Monteral Canadiens defeat the Ottawa Senators 7-3 at Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro, Nova Scotia, on Sept. 25, 2006. Salmon River and Deuvilles Rink defeated finalists Smithers, British Columbia; Falher and Airdrie, Alberta; and Barry's Bay, Ontario, for $50,000 in upgrades and $10,000 in hockey equipment. The rink was built in 1958 and owned and operated by Webster John "Web" Deuville, who remained a fixture long after turning over full-time operations to his son, Ellery, in 1998 and was often seen watching games from his apartment window overlooking the ice.

"I remember those words, 'And the winner of Kraft Hockeyville Salmon River Nova Scotia,'" Ellery said in a video produced by Hockeyville. "I'll never forget that. The whole thing was just a trip that any community has won it knows. It's a special, special, feeling that'll never leave."