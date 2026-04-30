PWHL Notebook: Playoffs begin Thursday with best-of-5 semifinals

Battle for Walter Cup begins

The PWHL is set to drop the puck on the 2026 PWHL Walter Cup Playoffs this week. On Thursday, the fourth-seeded Ottawa Charge will face the second-seeded Boston Fleet at Tsongas Center in Lowell. Ottawa was 3-1 against Boston this season, with all four matchups going to overtime. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday in Lowell and Game 3 will head to Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Friday, May 8.

The top-seeded Montreal Victoire chose the third-seeded and back-to-back Walter Cup champions, Minnesota Frost, as their opponent. Montreal has won all four games against Minnesota this season. They will begin their series on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell in Montreal. Game 2 will be played in Montreal on Tuesday and Game 3 will be held at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minneapolis on Thursday, May 7. The winners of each best-of-five series will face each other in the 2026 Walter Cup Final.