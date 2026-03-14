Kraft Hockeyville announces Provincial, Territorial winners for 2026

TORONTO -- In a defining moment for community hockey in Canada, Kraft Heinz, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL®) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), today announced the very first 13 Provincial & Territorial Winners of Kraft Hockeyville 2026 -- a historic milestone that extends the program’s impact from coast to coast to coast.

Marking the program’s landmark 20th year, this new phase expands the contest format to ensure representation from every region in Canada, nearly tripling the total prize pool and allowing more communities than ever before to receive meaningful support for their local rinks. This expansion underscores Kraft Heinz’s continued commitment to strengthening community hockey and celebrating the rinks where friendships are forged, rivalries spark and communities come alive.

Of the 13 Provincial & Territorial Winners, 11 communities will each receive $50,000 for arena upgrades. The top two finalists will advance for the chance to compete for the grand prize, with one community crowned the winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2026.

2026 Provincial & Territorial Winners

• Taber, Alberta: Taber Community Centre

• Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia: Tumbler Ridge Community Centre Arena

• Grandview, Manitoba: Grandview Agricultural Community Centre

• Sackville, New Brunswick: Tantramar Veterans Memorial Civic Centre

• Stephenville, Newfoundland and Labrador: Stephenville Dome

• Fort Providence, Northwest Territories: Fort Providence Community Centre

• Thorburn, Nova Scotia: Ivor MacDonald Memorial Arena

• Arviat, Nunavut: King Arena

• Blackstock, Ontario: Blackstock Arena

• Cornwall, Prince Edward Island: APM Centre

• Scott, Quebec: Patinoire de Scott

• Blaine Lake, Saskatchewan: Blaine Lake Skating Rink

• Haines Junction, Yukon: Bill Brewster Arena

“Reading through this year’s submissions, I can immediately feel how deeply these rinks matter to their communities. They are places where Canadians show up for one another, and memories are made every day,” said Simon Laroche, President, Kraft Heinz Canada. “For more than 100 years, Canadians have welcomed our brands into their kitchens, and Kraft Hockeyville is how we show up beyond the table -- investing in rinks that are the heartbeat of their communities. In this landmark 20th year, it’s a privilege to celebrate these 13 distinct communities whose passion and pride truly bring the spirit of Kraft Hockeyville to life.”

NHLPA Goals & Dreams and the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund will also support the Provincial & Territorial Winners with a donation of $130,000 ($10,000 for each of the Provincial & Territorial Winners) in brand-new hockey equipment to help more Canadian kids play the game they love.

The winners were revealed live on Hockey Night in Canada and represent the communities that demonstrated exceptional community pride and support for their local arenas. Submissions were evaluated on community spirit, the rink’s importance locally and how funding would make a difference, alongside rally points earned through community participation. The top-scoring rink in each province and territory across these parameters earned the title of Provincial or Territorial Winner.

What’s Next

The next phase of Kraft Hockeyville 2026 begins on March 21, 2026, when the Top 2 Finalists will be announced. Canadians will then have the final say in deciding the 2026 winner through public voting at KraftHockeyville.ca from April 3-4.

The Kraft Hockeyville 2026 champion will be revealed live on Hockey Night in Canada on April 4, 2026. As part of the Top 2 prize structure:

● The runner-up will receive $100,000 for rink upgrades.

● The Kraft Hockeyville 2026 winning community will receive $250,000 for rink upgrades, plus the opportunity to host an NHL® Pre-Season game for their community.

Canadians can visit KraftHockeyville.ca and follow @krafthockeyville on Instagram to learn more and follow along as the competition continues to celebrate the heart and hometown pride that define Kraft Hockeyville.