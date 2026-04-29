3 Things to Watch: Canadiens at Lightning, Game 5 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Gallagher could play for Montreal with series tied; Hedman still out

Brendan Gallagher for Game 5 3 Things SC1
By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

(3A) Canadiens at (2A) Lightning

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, ESPN2, SN, TVAS, CBC

TAMPA -- Brendan Gallagher could make his 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs debut for the Montreal Canadiens in a crucial Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Benchmark International Arena, but Victor Hedman will still be out for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Gallagher, who has yet to play through the first four games of the best-of-7 series, was not on the ice with the scratches on Wednesday morning like he’s been previously in the serious. Forward Oliver Kapanen was, however, a sign that he could be replaced by Gallagher, who is expected to bring energy and sandpaper to the Montreal lineup.

Should Gallagher see his first action in these playoffs, expect him to spend plenty of time creating havoc on the doorstep of Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Canadiens have not done a good job of creating traffic in front of the Tampa Bay goaltender, who Wednesday was named as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender along with Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis wasn’t about to tip his hand regarding any possible lineup changes but did compliment Gallagher for what he brings to the table every time he does dress.

“There’s no doubt that, if he plays, he’s going to give you everything he has,” St. Louis said. “I think he does that every game.”

Forward Zachary Bolduc said Gallagher brings a spark to the team, whether he’s in the lineup or not.

“He’s been in the League and a Montreal Canadien for so many years so it’s fun to have him around,” Bolduc said. “He’s been good, even though he hasn’t had the opportunity to play yet. He’s been talking a lot with us, the younger guys and asking us “What did you see out there?”

“He’s been great. We’ll have to see if he’s in the lineup.”

Hedman, who has not played since March 19 and took a leave of absence from the team on March 25, was in the morning skate for Tampa Bay, but he remains out, coach Jon Cooper said.

Gallagher is one of the few Canadiens who have vast postseason experience, having played 76 playoff games. The Lightning do hold the edge in that category, with forward Nikita Kucherov (156) and Vasilevskiy (124) having extensive experience, but they also have players just getting their first taste of the postseason.

"You talk about experience and yeah we have a core group that's been around, but we've got a huge group...I can go through a list of guys that have never been in this environment,” Cooper said. “So it's hard to say we're extremely experienced. Yeah we have Corey Perry, OK, super experienced. Ryan McDonagh, super experienced. But you look down the line, (Emil) Lilleberg, (Max) Crozier and (Declan) Carlile and (Charle-Edouard) D'Astous and you can go through the list of guys that are just getting their feet wet in the league, let alone the playoffs.

"But I do think that the core has had an ability to calm our guys down when we needed it.”

When a best-of-7 playoff round is tied 2-2, the Game 5 victor goes on to win the series nearly 80 percent of the time (239-62; .79.4 percent). That includes a 150-36 record for the home team and an 89-26 mark for the road team.

NHL Now on Brandon Hagel stepping up for the Lightning against the Canadiens

Here are three things to watch in Game 5:

1. Tight quarters

How close has this series been through four games?

Consider the numbers.

Each team has scored 11 goals, has taken 34 penalties and are averaging just over 23 shots per game.

Each team is 1-1 on the road and each has scored six 5-on-5 goals.

There is so little to choose from between these two teams.

“That’s why every play, every mistake is magnified,” St. Louis said. “That’s how tight it is.”

2. The Hagel factor

Forward Brandon Hagel has been a thorn in the side of the Canadiens, on the score sheet and in the corners. The 27-year-old leads all players in playoff scoring with six goals and has been feisty while doing it, even dropping the gloves with Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky in Game 2.

Where the Lightning forward has been most effective is near the Montreal net, where he’s caused problems for the Canadiens defense.

“I think it’s just his compete,” Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Texier said. “He tries to find ways to go there. He’s not afraid and stuff like that.”

3. Elevating their game

St. Louis has not been displeased with the play of his top line of Nick Suzuki, Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield.

At the same time, none have scored a 5-on-5 goal in the series, a trend that needs to change.

“I thought Nick had his best game of the series in Game 4,” St. Louis said. “At the same time, we need more from all our guys.”

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Kirby Dach -- Zachary Bolduc

Jake Evans -- Phillip Danault – Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joe Veleno, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body), Noah Dobson (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves -- Anthony Cirelli -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Nick Paul

Corey Perry -- Dominic James -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Declan Carlile

Injured: Pontus Holmberg (upper body), Victor Hedman (personal leave), Charle-Edouard D'Astous (undisclosed)

Status report

Gallagher did not skate with the scratches in the morning but Kapanen did, indicating the former could replace the latter in the lineup.

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