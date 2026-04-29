Benn fined maximum for cross-checking in Game 5 with Stars

NEW YORK -- Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $2,604.17, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during Game 5 of the teams’ First Round series in Dallas on Tuesday, April 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 14:45 of the third period. Benn was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.