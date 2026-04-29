Stars seek bounce in Game 6 that can change series vs. Wild 'in a hurry'

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars buy into the notion that frustration is useless during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Also getting angry, annoyed or just flat out screaming mad, for that matter.

"Well, yeah, it gets frustrating sometimes, but this is really not the time of year to get frustrated," Stars forward Mikko Rantanen said. "That doesn’t help at all."

But how else are they supposed to feel, considering how things have gone through five games against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round?

How can the Stars not feel any angst going into Game 6 at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNWI, FDSNNO, Victory+, truTV, TNT, SNE, SN360, TVAS)?

Minnesota leads the best-of-7 series 3-2 largely because its defense has prevented Dallas from getting anything going at 5-on-5, and because of the Stars' inability to create a bounce when they do get the Wild on their heels and chasing in the defensive zone.

It's not a problem created by lack of effort, grit, intensity or any other adjective that fits there, simply something Dallas has to solve to boost its chances of forcing a Game 7.

"We have to stay with it because you're not going to get one bounce every game, that's just the way it works," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "You might go 10 games without a bounce, might go five games without a bounce, but you've got to keep doing it, keep painting the picture over and over and winning battles and getting to the net and pretty soon you start to create bounces.

"Success sometimes lags (behind) the work you're putting in. That's where we are now. We get one, it can change in a hurry. A series can change in a hurry, games can change in a hurry. You just have to stick with it. There's really no other answer, is there?"

Not unless you believe the Stars can do more to win puck battles, and create more traffic and commotion around the net to create the puck luck that has leaned in the Wild's favor.

Each team has 116 shots on goal at 5-on-5, according to NHL Stats. The Wild have scored 11 goals, the Stars three; none since the first period of Game 1, a streak of 217 minutes and 53 seconds without a 5-on-5 goal, the equivalent of nearly 11 full periods of hockey.

"Put more pucks on net," Dallas forward Jamie Benn said. "Keep shooting the puck. You get a chance, rip it. Usually, when you do that, good things happen, even if it doesn't go in. You'll get a rebound, start some chaos and we'll try to do that a little bit more in Game 6."

Benn is not saying anything that hasn't been said year after year, in every series, every postseason.

Pucks and bodies to the net.

Sounds so simple.

It's not when Minnesota has jammed up shooting lanes, contested and blocked shots, and forced Dallas to shoot wide, into bodies, off the glass.