Wild look to close out Stars at home in Game 6

"The difference in the playoffs is that the intensity level of the games are higher than the regular season and I think the crowds and all the buildings are intensified than what they are in the regular season," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "Ultimately, it's still the game and that's what you have to focus on.

"Each game has been highly competitive, highly contested, and (Thursday) is not going to be any different. It's not about controlling what we can't control; we want to make sure that we're focused on what we can control. We know that we got to be a better team going into Game 6 than we were in Game 5."

With home ice, history at stake, and a Dallas team still searching for its even-strength identity (outscored 12-3 at even strength), Minnesota stands 60 minutes (or more) from a long-awaited step forward.

"Both teams are really laying it on the line," Hynes said. "(Being physical) isn't a huge focal point for us. It's just making sure we're a hard team to play against, whether that's physicality, whether it's structure, penalty discipline, whatever those things are. I think there's a lot of things that encompass being a hard group to play against and we're trying to focus on not just one aspect of it but just making sure we're buttoned up in a lot of different areas."

Forward Mats Zuccarello is one of the more experienced veterans on the Wild, having played 16 NHL seasons and 104 playoff games.

"I think it’s important just to stay calm. You know, don't overthink it," he said. "Don't read whatever you guys (media) say about we haven't gotten out of the first round in a couple of years. Just calm and collected."