3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

LAS VEGAS -- The next momentum swing is coming in the Western Conference First Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. Who’s going to grab it in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday?

Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the series, Utah pulled ahead 2-1 and then Vegas tied it 2-2. Three of the four games have been comeback wins.

In Game 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead, the Mammoth pulled ahead 4-3 and then the Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime.

“It’s a tough series,” Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Two good teams. It feels like a battle every night, which playoffs should be. So, yeah, (you) just try to keep your emotions in check.”

The Golden Knights have more experience handling the ups and downs of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The core of the team won the Stanley Cup here in 2023.

“We’re human,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “You get caught up in all these swings of momentum, fantastic building we just played in out there. You kind of lose yourself sometimes. I think everybody checks one another as we go through that.”

In its second season in the NHL, Utah is playing its first playoff series. But the Mammoth have some veterans too. Although they lost Game 4, they took something from coming back to take a lead.

“The pride our guys showed, the resilience, the way we played the second half of the game, I think there is a lot to be proud of,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “There is a lot to build on.”

When a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, the Game 5 victor goes on to win the series nearly 80 percent of the time (239-62). That includes a 150-36 (.807) record for the home team and 89-26 for the road team.