3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round
Peterka looks to break out for Utah; Eichel leads tied series with 6 points for Vegas
© Zak Krill/NHLI
LAS VEGAS -- The next momentum swing is coming in the Western Conference First Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. Who’s going to grab it in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday?
Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the series, Utah pulled ahead 2-1 and then Vegas tied it 2-2. Three of the four games have been comeback wins.
In Game 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead, the Mammoth pulled ahead 4-3 and then the Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime.
“It’s a tough series,” Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Two good teams. It feels like a battle every night, which playoffs should be. So, yeah, (you) just try to keep your emotions in check.”
The Golden Knights have more experience handling the ups and downs of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The core of the team won the Stanley Cup here in 2023.
“We’re human,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “You get caught up in all these swings of momentum, fantastic building we just played in out there. You kind of lose yourself sometimes. I think everybody checks one another as we go through that.”
In its second season in the NHL, Utah is playing its first playoff series. But the Mammoth have some veterans too. Although they lost Game 4, they took something from coming back to take a lead.
“The pride our guys showed, the resilience, the way we played the second half of the game, I think there is a lot to be proud of,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “There is a lot to build on.”
When a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, the Game 5 victor goes on to win the series nearly 80 percent of the time (239-62). That includes a 150-36 (.807) record for the home team and 89-26 for the road team.
Here are three things to watch in Game 5:
1. Jack Eichel
The Vegas center leads the series with six points (one goal, five assists) in four games after a three-assist performance in Game 4.
He played 29:22, most among forwards on either team, and set up the tying goal by forward Brett Howden at 10:25 of the third period and the winning goal by defenseman Shea Theodore at 19:08 of overtime.
“I felt good,” Eichel told the Golden Knights radio broadcast. “I was happy to help the group in different ways.”
Eichel has 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 44 playoff games for Vegas since 2023, 11 more than anyone else for the franchise in that span.
2. Power plays
The Golden Knights shuffled their power-play units before Game 4, then shuffled them further during the game.
Most notably, Theodore replaced Mitch Marner as the quarterback on the first unit, then Theodore and Marner played up top together for a power play in overtime.
Still, Vegas went 0-for-4 and is 1-for-12 over the past three games.
Tortorella said Wednesday he didn’t like what he saw in Game 4. The Golden Knights had Marner at the bumper spot and Theodore on top at one point at the morning skate.
“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but we’ll have to see the first unit,” said Utah defenseman Ian Cole, a key penalty killer. “We’ll try to get through that first power play and see where they’re going, where guys are. … It’s an interesting game of chess.”
3. Ice time
Utah forward JJ Peterka played one shift in Game 4 after taking a high-sticking penalty at 5:39 of the third period, stalling the Mammoth’s momentum 29 seconds after center Clayton Keller had scored to give them a 4-3 lead. He played 10:18; only forward Liam O'Brien (8:11) played less among Utah skaters.
In his first playoff series, Peterka has no points and is minus-3, after the 24-year-old had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and was plus-6 in 82 regular-season games. Tourigny had a long talk with him on the ice at the morning skate.
“We all know what he’s capable of doing, and we must not forget, there’s a lot of guys who are in their first playoffs,” Tourigny said. “You hear there’s no space. ‘OK, well, what exactly is that, and how does that affect my game? How will that be, and how hard will be the battles?’ … For any of those guys who are in their first NHL playoff, OK, now they have a real taste.”
Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev started Game 4 on the first line and gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:12. He also appeared to score in overtime, but the goal was disallowed after video review because the play was offside. In between, though, he was replaced by Howden on the first line and played only two shifts in the third period.
Forward Tomas Hertl played only 11:39 in Game 4.
Over the past two regular seasons, Dorofeyev led Vegas with 72 goals, and Hertl was second with 56. But Dorofeyev’s goal in Game 4 was his first point in the series. Hertl didn’t score a goal in his last 20 regular-season games and has one assist in the series.
“Two very important people for us,” Tortorella said. “But as the game’s being played -- that’s a very important game for us in a Game 4 -- I’m just going to call them as I them as far as who’s going to get that ice time.”
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
JJ Peterka -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Sean Durzi, Kevin Rooney
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), John Marino (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Ivan Barbashev
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
Tourigny said Hayton is close to returning and probably will warm up, but the forward is not supposed to play.
NHL.com independent correspondents Matt Komma and Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report