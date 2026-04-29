3 Things to Watch: Mammoth at Golden Knights, Game 5 of Western Conference 1st Round

Peterka looks to break out for Utah; Eichel leads tied series with 6 points for Vegas

Stenlund_Hertl

© Zak Krill/NHLI

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

(1WC) Mammoth at (1P) Golden Knights

Western Conference First Round, Game 5

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, Utah 16, SCRIPPS, truTV, TNT, SN360, SN, TVAS

LAS VEGAS -- The next momentum swing is coming in the Western Conference First Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Mammoth. Who’s going to grab it in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday?

Vegas took a 1-0 lead in the series, Utah pulled ahead 2-1 and then Vegas tied it 2-2. Three of the four games have been comeback wins.

In Game 4 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Golden Knights took a 3-0 lead, the Mammoth pulled ahead 4-3 and then the Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime.

“It’s a tough series,” Vegas defenseman Rasmus Andersson said. “Two good teams. It feels like a battle every night, which playoffs should be. So, yeah, (you) just try to keep your emotions in check.”

The Golden Knights have more experience handling the ups and downs of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The core of the team won the Stanley Cup here in 2023.

“We’re human,” Vegas coach John Tortorella said. “You get caught up in all these swings of momentum, fantastic building we just played in out there. You kind of lose yourself sometimes. I think everybody checks one another as we go through that.”

In its second season in the NHL, Utah is playing its first playoff series. But the Mammoth have some veterans too. Although they lost Game 4, they took something from coming back to take a lead.

“The pride our guys showed, the resilience, the way we played the second half of the game, I think there is a lot to be proud of,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “There is a lot to build on.”

When a best-of-7 series is tied 2-2, the Game 5 victor goes on to win the series nearly 80 percent of the time (239-62). That includes a 150-36 (.807) record for the home team and 89-26 for the road team.

Vegas withstands Utah's comeback and wins Game 4 in overtime

Here are three things to watch in Game 5:

1. Jack Eichel

The Vegas center leads the series with six points (one goal, five assists) in four games after a three-assist performance in Game 4.

He played 29:22, most among forwards on either team, and set up the tying goal by forward Brett Howden at 10:25 of the third period and the winning goal by defenseman Shea Theodore at 19:08 of overtime.

“I felt good,” Eichel told the Golden Knights radio broadcast. “I was happy to help the group in different ways.”

Eichel has 49 points (11 goals, 38 assists) in 44 playoff games for Vegas since 2023, 11 more than anyone else for the franchise in that span.

2. Power plays

The Golden Knights shuffled their power-play units before Game 4, then shuffled them further during the game.

Most notably, Theodore replaced Mitch Marner as the quarterback on the first unit, then Theodore and Marner played up top together for a power play in overtime.

Still, Vegas went 0-for-4 and is 1-for-12 over the past three games.

Tortorella said Wednesday he didn’t like what he saw in Game 4. The Golden Knights had Marner at the bumper spot and Theodore on top at one point at the morning skate.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do, but we’ll have to see the first unit,” said Utah defenseman Ian Cole, a key penalty killer. “We’ll try to get through that first power play and see where they’re going, where guys are. … It’s an interesting game of chess.”

3. Ice time

Utah forward JJ Peterka played one shift in Game 4 after taking a high-sticking penalty at 5:39 of the third period, stalling the Mammoth’s momentum 29 seconds after center Clayton Keller had scored to give them a 4-3 lead. He played 10:18; only forward Liam O'Brien (8:11) played less among Utah skaters.

In his first playoff series, Peterka has no points and is minus-3, after the 24-year-old had 47 points (25 goals, 22 assists) and was plus-6 in 82 regular-season games. Tourigny had a long talk with him on the ice at the morning skate.

“We all know what he’s capable of doing, and we must not forget, there’s a lot of guys who are in their first playoffs,” Tourigny said. “You hear there’s no space. ‘OK, well, what exactly is that, and how does that affect my game? How will that be, and how hard will be the battles?’ … For any of those guys who are in their first NHL playoff, OK, now they have a real taste.”

Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev started Game 4 on the first line and gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:12. He also appeared to score in overtime, but the goal was disallowed after video review because the play was offside. In between, though, he was replaced by Howden on the first line and played only two shifts in the third period.

VGK@UTA, Gm 4: Dorofeyev caps slick play for game's opening goal

Forward Tomas Hertl played only 11:39 in Game 4.

Over the past two regular seasons, Dorofeyev led Vegas with 72 goals, and Hertl was second with 56. But Dorofeyev’s goal in Game 4 was his first point in the series. Hertl didn’t score a goal in his last 20 regular-season games and has one assist in the series.

“Two very important people for us,” Tortorella said. “But as the game’s being played -- that’s a very important game for us in a Game 4 -- I’m just going to call them as I them as far as who’s going to get that ice time.”

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

JJ Peterka -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi 

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Sean Durzi, Kevin Rooney

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), John Marino (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brett Howden -- Jack Eichel -- Ivan Barbashev

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status report

Tourigny said Hayton is close to returning and probably will warm up, but the forward is not supposed to play.

NHL.com independent correspondents Matt Komma and Paul Delos Santos contributed to this report

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