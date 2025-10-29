Harley signs 8-year, $84.7 million contract with Stars

Thomas Harley signed an eight-year, $84.7 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of 10.587 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who is in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million AAV) he signed with the Stars on Sept. 17, 2024, could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

“It’s a relief to just get it done and be able to play the rest of this year out, and to know I’m here for the next nine years is fantastic,” Harley said after the Stars’ 1-0 win against the Washington Capitals. “The culture that’s been built here, it’s one of respect and kindness and winning. The group we have here is great and it’s going to continue to be great, so I’m excited to be here.”

Harley leads Dallas defensemen with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 10 games this season. He set NHL career highs in goals (16), assists (34), points (50), power-play points (15) and plus/minus (plus-32) last season.

Selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 18) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Harley has 111 points (33 goals, 78 assists) in 207 regular-season games. He also has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Dallas advance to the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons.

“Just a class guy," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I’m really happy for him. He deserves it. He’s a top defenseman. It allows him to settle in, and it’s just good for him and it’s good for us.”