Harley signs 8-year, $84.7 million contract with Stars

24-year-old defenseman could have become restricted free agent after season

dal-harley-contract

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Thomas Harley signed an eight-year, $84.7 million contract with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of 10.587 million.

The 24-year-old defenseman, who is in the final season of a two-year, $8 million contract ($4 million AAV) he signed with the Stars on Sept. 17, 2024, could have become a restricted free agent after the season.

“It’s a relief to just get it done and be able to play the rest of this year out, and to know I’m here for the next nine years is fantastic,” Harley said after the Stars’ 1-0 win against the Washington Capitals. “The culture that’s been built here, it’s one of respect and kindness and winning. The group we have here is great and it’s going to continue to be great, so I’m excited to be here.”

Harley leads Dallas defensemen with eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 10 games this season. He set NHL career highs in goals (16), assists (34), points (50), power-play points (15) and plus/minus (plus-32) last season.

Selected by the Stars in the first round (No. 18) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Harley has 111 points (33 goals, 78 assists) in 207 regular-season games. He also has 27 points (five goals, 22 assists) in 57 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Dallas advance to the Western Conference Final in each of the past three seasons.

“Just a class guy," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "I’m really happy for him. He deserves it. He’s a top defenseman. It allows him to settle in, and it’s just good for him and it’s good for us.”

Related Content

Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars shut out Capitals

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: streams this week

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Latest News

Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars shut out Capitals

Quick makes 23 saves, Rangers blank Canucks in Miller's return to Vancouver

Connor goal propels Jets past Wild in OT

Larkin gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Blues

McDavid scores twice, Oilers end Mammoth's winning streak at 7

Olofsson gets career-high 5 points, Avalanche end Devils winning streak at 8

Nolan earns Order of Sport in Canada for inspiring First Nation communities

Schaefer, like Potvin, skillfully adjusting to NHL as Islanders rookies

Blue Jackets determined to take next step with playoff berth, GM says

Bedard scores 1st NHL hat trick, Blackhawks stay hot with win against Senators

Ducks recover to defeat Panthers in shootout

Girgensons scores 2, Lightning defeat Predators for 3rd straight win

Wood scores twice in return, propels Blue Jackets past Sabres in OT

Eichel scores 2 late in 3rd, lifts Golden Knights over Hurricanes

Korpisalo, Bruins rally past Islanders with 5 straight goals

Brink gets 2 points, Flyers recover for shootout win against Penguins

Gaborik reads Wild starting lineup, drops puck before 25th anniversary game

Domi scores twice, lifts Maple Leafs past Flames