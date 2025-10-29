Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars shut out Capitals

DALLAS -- Jake Oettinger stopped all 24 shots he faced, and the Dallas Stars shut out the Washington Capitals 1-0 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.
“Just trying to find different ways to stay in it [with low shots against]. Playing mental games with yourself and visualizing, stuff I try to do that I’ve learned otherwise I’d be daydreaming and that’s not good,” Oettinger said. “Every game is different and sometimes you have to play mental games with yourself to stay in it.”
He is now 6-0-0 in his career versus the Capitals with a .958 save percentage and 1.25 goals-against average in that span.
Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars (6-3-1), who have won three straight games.
“Our defense did a great job of clearing anything around their net. They’re the best team in the League in my opinion of putting big bodies around the net – you saw the size of their team and getting the pucks in there, and they do it to everybody,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought our [defense] did a really good job of letting [Oettinger] see the first one and then getting rid of the second for him. Tonight, [the shutout] was a team [accomplishment].”
Logan Thompson made 18 saves for the Capitals (6-4-0), who have lost their past two games.
“It was a good game. That’s a good team over there. A lot of respect for Dallas and a lot of respect for Oettinger,” Thompson said. “Overall, I think it was a back-and-forth game, and we just didn’t get a bounce tonight, and that’s just sometimes how it goes.”
Seguin scored 43 seconds into the second period to give the Stars a 1-0 lead when his cross-crease pass attempt deflected off of Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary’s stick on the power play.
“Washington is a big, heavy team. It’s a lot of muck and grinding in the corners and they come in waves. Found a way to win and a big reason was [Oettinger],” Seguin said. “I don’t know the last time we won 1-0. It’s been a while here.”
Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas nearly tied the game on a short-handed chance at 6:35 that hit off the right post and Pierre-Luc Dubois rang another shot off a post at 11:49.
“I like a lot of what we did out there for the majority of the game, especially the second and third period,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I thought we did a lot of good things, controlled play, had the majority of the looks, just didn’t convert on them tonight. So, you can’t be upset or disappointed with the process. The process was good tonight. We just weren’t able to finish.”
The Stars had a scramble at the goal mouth at 11:03 where Capitals forward Nic Dowd saved the puck from going across the goal line behind Thompson.
“Frustrated is probably the wrong word. I think we came off a tough game previously and I think we were looking to just play good hockey,” Dowd said. “Eighty-two games in an NHL season, there’s going to be games where you play great, and you don’t win. I felt like we played really good tonight and like we played well enough to win that hockey game. We’re going to play games where we play like crap, and we win. So, I think you’re going to take this one over the latter. I thought guys played really well. I thought our special teams were good, we just didn’t score.”
Stars forward Mavrik Bourque hit the left post on an empty-net attempt at 18:59 with Thompson pulled for the extra Capitals attacker.
Capitals forward Ethen Frankexited the game late in the third period after attempting a hit on Stars forward Mikko Rantanen along the boards.