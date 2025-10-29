Oettinger makes 24 saves, Stars shut out Capitals

“Just trying to find different ways to stay in it [with low shots against]. Playing mental games with yourself and visualizing, stuff I try to do that I’ve learned otherwise I’d be daydreaming and that’s not good,” Oettinger said. “Every game is different and sometimes you have to play mental games with yourself to stay in it.”

He is now 6-0-0 in his career versus the Capitals with a .958 save percentage and 1.25 goals-against average in that span.

Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars (6-3-1), who have won three straight games.

“Our defense did a great job of clearing anything around their net. They’re the best team in the League in my opinion of putting big bodies around the net – you saw the size of their team and getting the pucks in there, and they do it to everybody,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “I thought our [defense] did a really good job of letting [Oettinger] see the first one and then getting rid of the second for him. Tonight, [the shutout] was a team [accomplishment].”