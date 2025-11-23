Hagel gets 4 points, Lightning edge Capitals for 3rd straight win

Lightning forward Brayden Point went to the locker room in the second period and returned for one shift early in the third before leaving the game.

Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, and Justin Sourdif and Ethen Frank scored for the Capitals (11-9-2), who had won three in a row.

“We had a good streak going there,” Sourdif said. “I thought we were kind of turning it around and we had some momentum coming into this one. I think just back to the drawing board, execution stuff.”

Logan Thompson allowed four goals on six shots and was replaced after Kucherov scored at 18:19 of the first. Charlie Lindgren made nine saves on 10 shots in relief.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin’s four-game goal streak ended on a night when the Capitals went 0-for-6 on the power play.

“Just not moving the puck quick enough, not being in sync,” Chychrun said. “I think we’re working hard and trying to do all the right things just not executing, not being on the same page at all times."

Sourdif gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 1:06 of the first period when he knocked in the rebound of Wilson’s shot from the point.