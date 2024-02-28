Flyers score 5 in 3rd, defeat Lightning

Travis Sanheim and Noah Cates each had a goal and an assist for Philadelphia (31-22-7), which won for the second time in six games (2-3-1). Morgan Frost had two assists, and Samuel Ersson made 21 saves.

Nicholas Paul and Steven Stamkos scored for Tampa Bay (32-24-5), which had won two straight. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Bobby Brink gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period, beating Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush. The forward was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League earlier Tuesday.

Paul tied the game 1-1 at 4:35 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot off a centering pass from Brandon Hagel.

Tyson Foerster put the Flyers ahead 2-1 just 54 seconds into the third period when he dragged the puck between his legs around defenseman Nick Perbix and beat Vasilevskiy with a backhand from the left circle.

Sanheim made it 3-1 at 3:08 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Sean Walker pushed it to 4-1 at 6:55 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Stamkos made it 4-2 at 14:34 with Vasilevskiy on the bench for an extra attacker with a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle.

Cates scored an empty-net goal at 15:22 to make it 5-2.

Cam York scored an empty-net goal for the 6-2 final at 17:41.

A partial power outage with 13:39 remaining in the first period caused a 10-minute delay. Wells Fargo Center president Phil Laws said the outage was caused by a transformer on the building's event level burning out.