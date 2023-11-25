Vasilevskiy makes 23 saves in season debut, Lightning cruise past Hurricanes

Vasilevskiy missed the first 20 games this season after having microdiscectomy surgery to address a lumbar disk herniation on Sept. 28.

Nikita Kucherov had two goals and four assists, Brayden Point had a hat trick and two assists, and Brandon Hagel had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (10-6-5), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games.

Antti Raanta allowed all eight goals on 15 shots for the Hurricanes (11-8-0), who had won two in a row.

Stefan Noesen gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 18:12 of the first period, roofing a one-timer from in front off a pass from behind the net by Jack Drury.

The Hurricanes outshot the Lightning 8-1 in the first period.

Steven Stamkos tied it 1-1 at 1:34 of the second period, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from the left face-off dot off a backhand pass from Point.

Kucherov put the Lightning ahead 2-1 at 5:40, scoring his own power-play goal with a one-timer from the right face-off dot off a cross-ice pass from Hagel.

Carolina was assessed another penalty eight seconds later, and six seconds after that, Point pushed it to 3-1 when he scored into an open net from the left post.

Michael Bunting cut it to 3-2 at 14:45 with his own power-play goal, a slap shot from the high slot off a face-off win by Andrei Svechnikov.

Hagel made it 4-2 at 5:33 of the third period, scoring short side off a cross-ice pass from Point.

Luke Glendening extended the lead to 5-2 on a wraparound at 6:52, and Point scored with a backhand in front off a pass from Nick Perbix make it 6-2 at 10:41.

Kucherov made it 7-2 at 16:45 with a shot between two Carolina defensemen from the high slot. It was his 15th goal this season, which leads the NHL.

Point completed the hat trick with a power-play goal at 18:08 for the 8-2 final.