'NHL My World' debut episodes available on YouTube

Shortform series offers authentic look at day in life of players from 8 different countries

_My_World_Key_Art_PRIMARY_CARLSSON
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced a new, short-form series debuting on its YouTube channel titled, “NHL MY WORLD.” In eight episodes, NHL players from eight different countries show fans what a day in their life is like and reflect on the importance of representing both their NHL Club’s city and their hometowns around the world.

The first three full episodes, featuring Sweden’s Leo Carlsson (Anaheim Ducks), Slovakia’s Juraj Slafkovský (Montreal Canadiens) and Germany’s Tim Stützle (Ottawa Senators), are now live on the NHL’s YouTube channel. Watch the trailer and first three episodes here.

Episodes will continue to drop throughout January, with episodes four, five and six debuting on Monday, Jan. 19 and featuring Switzerland’s Roman Josi (Nashville Predators), Finland’s Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes) and Czechia’s Martin Nečas (Colorado Avalanche). Episodes seven and eight will follow on Monday, Feb. 2 and spotlight Canada’s Mitch Marner (Vegas Golden Knights) and the United States’ Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets).

Each episode includes translated subtitles for international audiences in seven languages: English, French, Finnish, Swedish, German, Czech and Slovak. Exclusive extended clips and additional content will also be available on YouTube Shorts across the NHL and NHL Europe channels.

“NHL MY WORLD” offers fans a unique perspective on how players stay connected to their roots while competing at the highest level of professional hockey. All eight players featured in the series have been named to their national teams for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026,* underscoring the NHL’s international reach.

“‘NHL MY WORLD’ is a great way for our fans to learn more about our international players, one story at a time,” said Matthew Cubeta, Vice President and Editor in Chief, NHL.com International. “NHL’s YouTube channel gives us the ability to tell these stories in a way that is both international and accessible. We hope fans around the world love the series.”

