2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round schedule
Series-by-series game results, dates, start times, broadcast information
Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Boston Bruins (2A)
Game 1: Bruins at Panthers -- May 6, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 2: Bruins at Panthers -- May 8, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Panthers at Bruins -- May 10, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Panthers at Bruins -- May 12, TBD (TBS, MAX, truTV, SN, TVAS)
+ Game 5: Bruins at Panthers -- May 14, TBD
+ Game 6: Panthers at Bruins -- May 17, TBD
+ Game 7: Bruins at Panthers -- May 19, TBD
New York Rangers (1M) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2M)
New York leads series 1-0
Game 1: Rangers 4, Hurricanes 3
Game 2: Hurricanes at Rangers -- May 7, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 3: Rangers at Hurricanes -- May 9, 7 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)
Game 4: Rangers at Hurricanes -- May 11, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, CBC, TVAS)
+ Game 5: Hurricanes at Rangers -- May 13, TBD
+ Game 6: Rangers at Hurricanes -- May 16, TBD
+ Game 7: Hurricanes at Rangers -- May 18, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas Stars (1C) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3C)
Game 1: Avalanche at Stars -- May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 2: Avalanche at Stars -- May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN360, TVAS)
Game 3: Stars at Avalanche -- May 11, TBD (TNT, MAX, truTV, SN, SN1, TVAS)
Game 4: Stars at Avalanche -- May 13, TBD (ESPN, TVAS)
+ Game 5: Avalanche at Stars -- May 15, TBD (TBD)
+ Game 6: Stars at Avalanche -- May 17, TBD (TBD)
+ Game 7: Avalanche at Stars -- May 19, TBD (TBD)
Vancouver Canucks (1P) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2P)
Game 1: Oilers at Canucks -- May 8, 10 p.m. ET (SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, ESPN)
Game 2: Oilers at Canucks -- May 10, 10 p.m. ET (SN, SN360, CBC, TVAS, TNT, MAX, truTV)
Game 3: Canucks at Oilers -- May 12, TBD (SN, SN360, TVAS, TBS, MAX, truTV)
Game 4: Canucks at Oilers -- May 14, TBD (ESPN, TVAS)
+ Game 5: Oilers at Canucks -- May 16, TBD (TBD)
+ Game 6: Canucks at Oilers -- May 18, TBD (TBD)
+ Game 7: Oilers at Canucks -- May 20, TBD (TBD)
+ = If necessary