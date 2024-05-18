Swayman stellar again for Bruins in season-ending Game 6 loss

BOSTON – In the end, there was nothing more Jeremy Swayman could do. He was on the Boston Bruins’ bench, pulled for the extra attacker, as the seconds ticked down on a season he had been responsible for extending.

When it was all over, the time run out, his teammates came to comfort him. A hug from David Pastrnak. Words from Linus Ullmark. Pats and embraces from the rest.

The crowd, disappointed and not quite ready for it to all be over, rallied for him.

“Swayman! Swayman! Swayman!” they chanted.

“Tears, tears,” Swayman said of the moment, his eyes still glassy.

“Just overwhelmed with emotions,” he continued. “It’s not about me as an individual. It’s about our team and to see it all end so abruptly is something you never want to feel. But I’m just so proud of everyone of being here and setting the foundation for what’s to come next.”

This was Swayman’s run, his emergence as a star in net, the single biggest reason a team many predicted would not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs made it to Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round, before bowing out to the Florida Panthers in the best-of-7 series on Friday.

It was, perhaps fittingly, a 2-1 defeat at TD Garden that did them in, the Bruins yet again not able to score enough goals while getting the best that Swayman could muster, 26 saves on 28 shots. He had allowed just one goal until, with 1:33 left in the third period and the game tied at 1-1, a puck off the stick of Gustav Forsling slipped between the legs of defenseman Parker Wotherspoon and just inside the post.

Which was why his teammates tried to surround him when it was all over.

“Just, don’t blame yourself,” forward Jake DeBrusk said. “A lot of guys have a lot of respect for him in this room. He got us to this point, pretty much won us the [first-round] Toronto series, kept us in that, and then extended the series for us. I know goalies feel like every mistake’s a goal, right?

“But sometimes it’s not a mistake. He covered for a lot of ours.”