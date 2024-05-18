Forsling scores late, Panthers eliminate Bruins to advance to East Final

Forsling scored on a rebound of Anton Lundell's shot short side on Swayman.

Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for Florida, the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division, who will play the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Pavel Zacha scored his first NHL playoff goal in his 25th game, and Jeremy Swayman made 26 saves for Boston, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 19:07 of the first period on a partial breakaway scoring with a backhand off a pass from Jake DeBrusk.

Lundell tied it 1-1 at 12:44 of the second period. DeBrusk blocked Carter Verhaeghe's shot five seconds prior, but Lundell corralled the loose puck off Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon's stick and snapped it past Swayman.

Florida, which won all three of its road games in the series, defeated the Boston in the playoffs for the second straight season; the Panthers defeated the Bruins in overtime in Game 7 in the first round last season.