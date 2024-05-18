NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 18

Game 6: Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN)

VAN moneyline: +160

EDM moneyline: -190

The Canucks have the opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Final with a win over the Oilers in Game 6 after taking a 3-2 series lead. Edmonton lost all four regular season games against Vancouver, getting outscored 21-7 in the span and have won only one game in regulation against the Canucks through nine total games this season. Every game of this second round series between these two teams has been decided by a goal differential of one.

Canucks forward Elias Lindholm is on a three-game point streak with four points (two goals, two assists) in the span and has points in four of five games this series. J.T. Miller scored the game-winner in Game 5 to give Vancouver their series lead and has six points (two goals, four assists) this round. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has points in three of his past four with four assists in the span. For Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl has a point in every game of this round with 11 total points (three goals, eight assists). He had multiple points in four of his past five games. Draisaitl leads the NHL in points (21 in 10 games) this postseason and his teammates Connor McDavid (18 points in 10 games) and Evan Bouchard (T-3, 15 points in 10 games) round out the League’s top three. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has points in four of five games this round with five total (one goal, four assists) in the span.