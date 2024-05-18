Duchene, Stars go deep to prevail in 2 OTs in Game 6

DENVER -- Matt Duchene fired the puck into the net at 11:42 of double overtime, then raced down the ice, slid on his knees, pumped a fist and let out a primal scream.

“It was just elation, right?” he said.

The forward gave the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at Ball Arena on Friday, sending them to the conference final for the second straight season.

Duchene did it after teammate Mason Marchment appeared to score the winning goal at 12:31 of the first overtime, only to have the goal disallowed for goalie interference. The referee ruled on the ice that Duchene impaired goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s ability to play his position in the crease, and the NHL Situation Room in Toronto upheld the call after video review.

And the story goes even deeper than that.

The Avalanche selected Duchene No. 3 in the 2009 NHL Draft. He spent more than eight seasons in Colorado before he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 5, 2017.

After stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Nashville Predators, Duchene signed a one-year contract with the Stars on July 1, looking for a chance to win, hoping to be one of the final pieces of a championship team.

Now the 33-year-old, a veteran of 1,056 regular-season games who had only been to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs once before, is going to the conference final.

“He’s a great guy, and he’s very much a team guy,” Marchment said. “For him to get one against his old team, it means the world to him, and we love to see it as teammates. Hopefully, he keeps it rolling for the next round, and I loved the celebration.”