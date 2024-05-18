Stars to play Canucks or Oilers in Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars will play the Vancouver Canucks or Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Dallas eliminated the Colorado Avalanche with a 2-1 win in Game 6 of the second round at Ball Arena in Denver on Friday to advance to the conference final for the second straight season. The Stars lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in six games last season.

The Stars (52-21-9), the No. 1 seed from the Central Division, will have home-ice advantage against the Canucks (50-23-9), the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division, or the Oilers (49-27-6), the No. 2 seed from the Pacific. The Canucks lead that best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

“No, honestly, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Stars forward Mason Marchment said of a potential opponent. “We obviously don’t know who we’re going to be playing, so it’s hard to pre-scout. But I’m sure we’ll all be watching that game tomorrow, and it will be exciting to watch. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully it goes to seven.”

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars in the playoffs with 13 points (five goals, eight assists). Jason Robertson has 12 points (three goals, nine assists), and Wyatt Johnston has 11 points (seven goals, four assists). Tyler Seguin (three goals, five assists) and Jamie Benn (three goals, five assists) each has eight points. Jake Oettinger has started all 13 games, going 8-5 with a 2.09 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

Dallas was 2-1-0 against Vancouver during the regular season, losing 2-0 on the road on Nov. 4, and winning 4-3 in overtime at home on Dec. 21 and 3-1 on the road on March 28.

The Stars were led by Robertson (one goal, three assists) and Roope Hintz (two goals, two assists), who each had four points against the Canucks. Joe Pavelski had three assists. Oettinger was 1-1-0 with a 1.56 GAA and .946 save percentage; Backup Scott Wedgewood made 17 saves in the 4-3 win.

Vancouver was led by Conor Garland (one goal, two assists), Dakota Joshua (one goal, two assists) and Teddy Blueger (three assists), who each had three points against Dallas. Thatcher Demko was 1-0-1 with a 1.92 GAA, .937 save percentage and one shutout, and Casey DeSmith allowed two goals on 33 shots in his only appearance, the 3-1 loss. Arturs Silovs, who has started the past eight playoff games for the Canucks, did not play against the Stars in the regular season.

The Stars and Canucks have played twice in the postseason with Vancouver winning both (1994 conference semifinals in five games; 2007 conference quarterfinals in seven games).

The Stars were 2-0-1 against the Oilers during the regular season, winning 4-3 on the road on Nov. 2, and 5-0 at home on April 3. Dallas lost 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 17.

Matt Duchene had four points (two goals, two assists), and Hintz (two goals, one assist) was one of seven players with three points each. Johnston, Pavelski, Thomas Harley, Marchment and Radek Faksa each had a goal and two assists, and Heiskanen had three assists. Oettinger was 1-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA, .932 save percentage and one shutout, and Wedgewood made 46 saves in his only start, the 4-3 win.

Evan Bouchard and Sam Gagner led the Oilers with two goals each against the Stars. Evander Kane and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists. Stuart Skinner allowed four goals on 27 shots in his only start, the 4-3 loss. Calvin Pickard was 1-1-0 with a 4.00 GAA and .864 save percentage.

Dallas and Edmonton have played six times in the playoffs, with the Stars winning the past five. The teams met in the postseason six times in a seven-year span from 1997-2003. The franchise faced Edmonton two additional times as the Minnesota North Stars, winning the 1991 conference final in five games and losing the 1984 conference final in four games.

The Stars franchise has advanced to the Stanley Cup Final five times, the last coming in 2020 when it lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games. The Stars won their only championship in 1999.