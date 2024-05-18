Bruins eliminated from playoffs due to slow starts, lack of offense

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers with a 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round on Friday.
The Bruins reached the second round for the first time since 2020-21, having been eliminated in the first round in the each of the previous two seasons. They lost to the Panthers in seven games in the first round last season and to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games in 2022.
Boston (47-20-15) was second in the Atlantic Division this season, one point behind Florida, and finished seven points ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Bruins defeated the Maple Leafs in seven games in the first round after going up 3-1 after Game 4, then losing Games 5 and 6 before rebounding to win Game 7.
Against the Panthers, the Bruins won Game 1, then lost three consecutive games by a combined margin of 15-5 before rebounding for a 2-1 road win in Game 5 to push the series to six games.
The Skinny
Potential unrestricted free agents: Jake DeBrusk, F; James van Riemsdyk, F; Pat Maroon, F; Danton Heinen, F; Matt Grzelcyk, D; Derek Forbort, D; Kevin Shattenkirk, D
Potential restricted free agents: Jesper Boqvist, F; Jeremy Swayman, G
Potential 2024 Draft picks: 3
Here are five reasons the Bruins were eliminated:
1. Delayed starts
This was a problem that went back to the series against the Maple Leafs, one of the reasons it took the Bruins until Game 7 to advance. It reared its head again in the second round, one of the main reasons Boston fell to Florida.
In Game 3, the Panthers outshot the Bruins 13-3 in the first period.
In Game 4, Boston held a 2-0 first period lead despite being outshot 15-5.
It was something coach Jim Montgomery had deemed “unacceptable” in the first round and was equally problematic in the second; the Bruins weren’t able to pressure the Panthers right off the opening draw, allowing their opponent to build momentum over and over again.
The Bruins often saw their play pick up in the second and third periods, which was often too late. In Game 3, for example, Florida led 4-0 by the time Boston scored twice in the third period. But the Bruins couldn’t overcome the hole they’d dug for themselves, and went on to a 6-2 loss.