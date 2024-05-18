Barkov block sparks Panthers in series-clinching win against Bruins

BOSTON -- Nothing Aleksander Barkov did in the Florida Panthers' 2-1 series-clinching victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Friday will impact who the winner of the Selke Trophy will be when it's announced Saturday. The voting was completed before the Stanley Cup Playoffs began.
But Barkov's game-saving blocked shot on David Pastrnak with 2:59 remaining encapsulated why he may win the award as the NHL's top defensive forward a second time, and what was needed for the Panthers to eliminate the Bruins in this grind-it-out battle of a best-of-7 series.
With the score tied 1-1 and the Bruins on the power play, Jake DeBrusk passed the puck back to Charlie McAvoy at the point and McAvoy skated down the slot toward the net looking like he was going shoot before passing to Pastrnak in the left circle. Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky was almost frozen in the crease preparing for McAvoy to shoot, so he was not in position to make a save as Pastrnak wound up to one-time McAvoy's shot.
But Barkov was in perfect position and made himself as big as possible, kneeling down with his right leg while sticking out his left one with his left hand next it. Pastrnak's shot hit Barkov in the left palm of his glove and dropped to his left. Barkov then got up, found the loose puck, and backhanded it down the ice to help Florida kill off the rest of Boston's power play.
"He saved the game there, to be honest," Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. "He made a great read. Just another amazing play by him. He seems to do it every game."