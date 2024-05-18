Barkov block sparks Panthers in series-clinching win against Bruins

Barkov is a finalist for the Selke Trophy for the third time in four seasons, including winning the award in 2020-21, because of plays like that and more. He led Florida's forwards in playing 22:52 Friday, had three shots on goal and two shot blocks. None more important than the one on Pastrnak.

Maurice talked about the rollercoaster of emotions that began with the seeing the puck heading toward Pastrnak with plenty of net for him to shoot at, the elation of watching Barkov block the shot and then the immediate concern that Barkov might be injured when he went to the locker room after he got back to the bench.

"You want to talk about the highs and lows of emotions on the bench," Maurice said. "That's a gaping net and a legitimate block. And then, 'Oh my God, did he break something?' He's off the bench, and you don't hear anything. So, at that point, he makes the block, and we ended up scoring the goal, it's a little bit of chaos down there. … And here comes back and then he's fine."

Barkov said he was OK afterward and, typically, humbly downplayed his block -- one of 23 the Panthers made in the game.

"I think any blocked shot in the playoffs especially, they're big," he said. "So, our guys sacrifice everything for that. It's fun to watch and fun to be a part of this team."

The Panthers had other heroes in the victory. Forsling scoring the winning goal. Lundell scoring the goal that tied the score at 1-1 at 12:44 of the second and assisting on Forsling winner. Bobrovsky making 22 saves, several of them on high-danger chances, including Pastrnak's breakaway 22 seconds into the second period.

But it's clear Florida is following Barkov's lead in its bid to become the first team to return to the Stanley Cup Final after losing in it the previous season since the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 Cup Final and defeated the Red Wings in 2009 to win the Cup.

"He does lots of things that most of the people don't see," Bobrovsky said. "He's so pro, and he's an elite, elite player not only offensively, but defensively in how he reads the game. He probably has the highest IQ in hockey."

If Florida, which lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season, is to win the Cup for the first time, Barkov will likely have his finger prints all over that as well.

"Man is he a powerful, dominant man," Maurice said. "He plays a different game now than he's ever played. He was so good at both ends, so, hopefully, he's the guy."