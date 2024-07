The rink, which opened last season, put Stanley Cup emblems along the red line in the middle of the ice. The Cups replace the usual white dots along the red line.

Just last week, Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk and former Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg (who signed with the Calgary Flames on July 1) made a surprise visit to the rink during a men’s league game at the practice facility to say hello to the fans.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for IcePlex, and South Florida in general with the Panthers winning the Stanley Cup at home on June 24.