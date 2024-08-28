Tarasenko donates $10,000 to Broward Health during visit with Stanley Cup

Tarasenko and his family were greeted with cheers by the staff and patients as they arrived at the hospital with the Stanley Cup in a video posted to social media.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion kicked off the visit by donating $10,000 to the hospital which will help the children and their families.

He later drew pictures with the patients and even let them hold Lord Stanley.

Tarasenko and his family ended the visit by posing for a picture on the roof of the hospital with the Cup.