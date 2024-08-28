Tarasenko donates $10,000 to Broward Health during visit with Stanley Cup

Panthers forward spends day visiting patients in Fort Lauderdale

Tarasenko hospital visit with Cup

© Broward Health

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Vladimir Tarasenko spent his day with the Stanley Cup putting smiles on faces.

The Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to visit patients at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday.

Tarasenko and his family were greeted with cheers by the staff and patients as they arrived at the hospital with the Stanley Cup in a video posted to social media.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion kicked off the visit by donating $10,000 to the hospital which will help the children and their families.

He later drew pictures with the patients and even let them hold Lord Stanley.

Tarasenko and his family ended the visit by posing for a picture on the roof of the hospital with the Cup.

Related Content

Summer with Stanley blog

Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Luongo eats gnocchi poutine out of Stanley Cup in Quebec

Verhaeghe takes Cup home for 2nd time, shares time with fans, family

Short Shifts

Dierks Bentley skates with Predators, shows off hockey skills

Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. trades baseball for Maple Leafs hat

Panthers put Stanley Cup-inspired design at center ice

Summer with Stanley blog

Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Keanu Reeves signs 1-day contract with OHL’s Windsor Spitfires

Luongo eats gnocchi poutine out of Stanley Cup in Quebec

Verhaeghe takes Cup home for 2nd time, shares time with fans, family

Luongo gets shoutout on WWE Monday Night Raw

Moulson helps with new children's book meant to inspire young athletes

Tkachuk, Tatum split 1st pitch duties in St. Louis

Ekblad savors Cup day with fans at Ontario rink

Gronkowski goes lefty, scores, hypes up crowd at Fanatics Fest NYC

Bennett brings Stanley Cup to East Gwillimbury, greets fans

Brady shows off puck-handling skills ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC

Zito gives Stanley Cup full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

Quebec Remparts to retire Marchessault’s number this season

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University