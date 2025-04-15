Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens, Wild, Blues can clinch berths

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15.

On Tap

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, six with playoff implications:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN4)

It’s pretty simple for the Maple Leafs (50-26-4): If they get one point against the Sabres (35-38-7), they win the Atlantic Division and set a date with the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round. They could also win the division Tuesday if the Tampa Bay Lightning lose to the Florida Panthers in any fashion.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP)

The Blue Jackets (38-33-9) are still in the hunt for the second wild card in the East but need to win their remaining two games in regulation and the Montreal Canadiens lose their regular-season finale to the Carolina Hurricanes in regulation Wednesday. Columbus has won four in a row to stay in the race. A regulation win Tuesday would bring the East wild-card race down the last game of the season for the Canadiens and Blue Jackets. The Flyers (33-37-10) have been eliminated but are 5-1-1 since Brad Shaw replaced John Tortorella as coach.

Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SN360, TVAS)

The Battle of Florida could go into overdrive this week. Though this is the last regular-season matchup between the Panthers (47-30-4) and Lightning (46-26-8), this could be a preview of a first-round matchup for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay can still win the division, but if it doesn’t, it faces the defending Stanley Cup champions in the first round. Florida is locked into the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic and will open the first round at the second-place team.

Utah Hockey Club at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16)

The Blues (43-30-8) enter Tuesday as the second wild card in the Western Conference, but their two-point lead on the Calgary Flames is a bit tenuous. This is their last regular-season game, but the Flames have two remaining, including one Tuesday. St. Louis could also jump over the Minnesota Wild for the first wild card; it trails Minnesota by one point. Utah (38-30-13) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, Victory+, KCOP-13)

The Wild (44-30-7) are also playing their regular-season finale and need just one point to clinch a playoff berth and the first wild card in the West; they are one point ahead of the Blues (and have the regulation wins tiebreaker 33/31) and are three points clear of the Flames. However, if Minnesota loses in regulation, it could miss the playoffs if St. Louis wins its game and Calgary wins its last two. The Ducks (35-37-8) have been eliminated.

Vegas Golden Knights at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS)

The Flames (39-27-14) have made a heroic late-season push to stay in the race, but they still need to take care of business and get help to clinch a berth. If they win their final two games and either the Wild or Blues lose their regular-season finales in regulation Tuesday, Calgary would get in. The Golden Knights (49-22-9) have already won the Pacific Division and will play the first wild card in the West in the first round.

If playoffs started Tuesday

Eastern Conference

(1A) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. (WC1) Ottawa Senators

(2A) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (3A) Florida Panthers

(1M) Washington Capitals vs. (WC2) Montreal Canadiens

(2M) Carolina Hurricanes vs. (3M) New Jersey Devils

Western Conference

(1P) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (WC1) Minnesota Wild

(2P) Los Angeles Kings vs. (3P) Edmonton Oilers

(1C) Winnipeg Jets vs. (WC2) St. Louis Blues

(2C) Dallas Stars vs. (3C) Colorado Avalanche

About last night

There were six games on the NHL schedule Monday, three will playoff implications:

Chicago Blackhawks 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (SO): The Canadiens (39-31-11) came up short on their third chance to clinch a playoff berth. They have a four-point lead on the Blue Jackets and would clinch Tuesday if Columbus loses to Philadelphia in any fashion. The only way the Canadiens don’t get in is if the Blue Jackets win both of their remaining games in regulation and the Canadiens lose in regulation to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Blackhawks (24-46-11) have been eliminated from playoff contention.

New York Rangers 5, Florida Panthers 3: The Panthers (47-30-4) had a three-game winning streak end; they are locked into the No. 3 second in the Atlantic. Florida will open the first round on the road either at Toronto or Tampa Bay. The Rangers (38-36-7) have been eliminated.

Los Angeles Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 0: Adrian Kempe had a goal and two assists, and the Kings (47-24-9) clinched the No. 2 seed in the Pacific and home-ice advantage in the first round against the Oilers (47-29-5), who played without forwards Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, and defensemen Mattias Ekholm and Jake Walman.