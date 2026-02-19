5 things learned from Day 8 of men's hockey at Olympics

MILAN -- The quarterfinals of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 took place Wednesday.

Team Canada, Team USA, Team Slovakia and Team Finland — the top four seeds — advanced to the semifinals, which will be Friday. Canada will play Finland, while the U.S. will take on Slovakia.

NHL.com is on site in Milan and will provide insights and observations each day.

Here are five things learned from Day 8 of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics:

The U.S. is resilient

Going home in the quarterfinals would not be acceptable for the United States here in Milan, but after allowing the game-tying goal with 1:31 left in regulation against Sweden, that sure felt like a real possibility. Sweden had all the momentum going into overtime, while the U.S. had all the pressure. But even though Sweden won the face-off to start overtime, the U.S. clamped down and didn’t allow Sweden a legitimate scoring chance in the extra session. And Quinn Hughes ended it 3:27 into overtime, saying afterward the U.S. relied on its experience in big moments to get the win. "I mean, it's hard. I don't want to say devastating, because you're still in the game, but here we go,” Hughes said, “and you got all those thoughts going on in your head, but we got guys that have won [Stanley] Cups, guys that have gone deep, guys that have won massive awards and been superstars in the League. So you just got to rely on that pedigree. And you're playing Sweden, who could beat anyone on any given day. So it's going to be tough.”