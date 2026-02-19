Team Sweden left with 'bitterness and heartache' after OT Olympic ouster

MILAN – Lucas Raymond stayed down on his right knee below the goal line covering his face with his left hand, glove still on.

Jacob Markstrom, no more than 15 feet from Raymond, also was on his right knee in the crease, his head looking down to the ice.

Gabriel Landeskog had a blank stare into the distance.

Mika Zibanejad buried his head between his legs as he sat on the bench.

This is what disappointment looks like.

This is what it sounds like.

“I’ve talked all along about staying present, being right here, right now, and I’m not going to run away from the bitterness and heartache of this,” Landeskog said. “I’m going to sit in it for a little bit, accept it for what it is, and then the sun will rise tomorrow again.”

Team Sweden was eliminated from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

The harsh reality of it was still setting in as the Swedes were heading toward their dressing room.

“Just a lot of emotions,” Zibanejad said. “It’s not what we came here for. The way we played today, I thought – yeah, it’s tough.”