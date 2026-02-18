Crozier likely out rest of regular season for Lightning after surgery

Max Crozier will likely be out the remainder of the regular season for the Tampa Bay Lightning following surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The 25-year-old defenseman is projected to miss about 10 weeks.

The Lightning (37-14-4) lead the Atlantic Division and are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Eastern Conference with the Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin April 18.

Crozier last played Feb. 1, skating 13:36 in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 34 games this season and 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 52 games since making his NHL debut in a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 13, 2024.

The Lightning won five in a row and were 8-1-1 in 10 games before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They resume the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 25, the first of a back-to-back set before visiting the Hurricanes.