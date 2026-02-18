Crozier likely out rest of regular season for Lightning after surgery

Defenseman projected to miss about 10 weeks to recover from core muscle injury

max crozier injury

© Dale Preston/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Max Crozier will likely be out the remainder of the regular season for the Tampa Bay Lightning following surgery to repair a core muscle injury. The 25-year-old defenseman is projected to miss about 10 weeks.

The Lightning (37-14-4) lead the Atlantic Division and are tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for first in the Eastern Conference with the Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin April 18.

Crozier last played Feb. 1, skating 13:36 in a 6-5 shootout win against the Boston Bruins at the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 34 games this season and 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 52 games since making his NHL debut in a 5-1 win against the Anaheim Ducks in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 13, 2024.

The Lightning won five in a row and were 8-1-1 in 10 games before the break for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. They resume the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 25, the first of a back-to-back set before visiting the Hurricanes.

Latest News

Canada keeps cool to 'survive and advance' against Czechia at Olympics

Marner OT goal caps Canada comeback against Czechia in Olympic quarterfinals

Czechia 'played with our heart' in near upset of Canada at Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Lehkonen OT goal leads Finland in comeback against Switzerland in Olympic quarterfinals

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule

Crosby leaves Canada Olympic quarterfinal win against Czechia with lower-body injury

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini adds to Canada’s generational talent

Celebrini thriving for Team Canada in 1st Olympics at 19

Slovakia shows mettle, grit to earn chance at Olympic medal

Regenda, Slovakia cruise against Germany in Olympic quarterfinals

NHL EDGE stats behind Slafkovský's breakout year

USA ready for 'tough test' against Sweden in quarterfinals

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

United States pulled off 'bigger miracle' at 1960 Olympics

2026 Milano Cortina Olympics On Tap: Quarterfinals being played Wednesday

United States will face 'hardest game' of Olympics against Sweden in quarterfinals