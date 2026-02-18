Quinn Hughes, United States defeat Sweden in OT in Olympic quarterfinals

Zibanejad tied it 1-1 with 1:31 remaining in the third period, scoring with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass by Lucas Raymond with Markstrom pulled for the extra attacker.

Larkin gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the second period. He scored from the edge of the crease with a redirection of Jack Hughes’ slap shot from just inside the blue line.

The goal came following a face-off win by Larkin, who then went straight to the net.

Quinn Hughes earned the secondary assist for his fifth assist of the tournament, tying Brian Leetch (five in 2002) for the most by an American defenseman in an Olympics with NHL participation.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman has had at least one assist in each of the four games, the longest run by an American player at an Olympics with NHL participation. He also tied Nicklas Lidstrom of Sweden (four in 2002) for the longest assist streak by a defenseman in an Olympics with NHL players.

The U.S. outshot Sweden 20-8 in the second period.

Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman sustained a lower-body injury in warmups and did not play. He was not replaced in the lineup and spent the game on the bench.