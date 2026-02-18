Panarin ready to help ignite Kings offense for playoff push

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Artemi Panarin was the first player on the ice for the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, in his first skate with his new team as they returned to practice at Toyota Sports Performance Center following a two-week pause for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
The Kings are hoping Panarin will lead them to plenty of other places, including to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth straight season, after acquiring the 34-year-old forward in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4 for forward prospect Liam Greentree, a conditional third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.
"A little tough for conditioning stuff because of a pretty long break, but it was fun," Panarin said, wearing a black Kings T-shirt. "Nice to see guys around because I skated by myself a few times, and that's not that fun."
Panarin, who arrived in Southern California three days earlier, has been staying at the house of former Rangers teammate Vladislav Gavrikov, who played for Los Angeles the previous two seasons.
Getting in a week of practice before he is expected to make his Kings debut against the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 25 is the "perfect" scenario, Panarin said.
"Gives me time to meet the guys and get in a couple practices," he said. "Usually, guys (who are traded) got to play the next day on the other side of the country, so it's easier for me."