Marner OT goal caps Canada comeback against Czechia in Olympic quarterfinals

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal at 14:49 of the first to make it 2-1, marking not only the first time Canada had trailed in four games at this tournament, but the first time they had trailed in an Olympics involving NHL players since the preliminary round of the 2010 Vancouver Games.

With Celebrini in the penalty box for interference, the Czechs worked the puck around the zone. Cervenka passed it to the point where Filip Hronek dished it to Pastrnak at the face-off dot to the right of Binnington for a successful one-timer.

Celebrini gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 3:05 when he took a drop pass from McDavid and hammered it home for a tournament-leading fifth goal. He became the fourth player to score a goal in four straight Olympic Games involving NHL players (Marian Hossa, Slovakia and Teemu Selanne, Finland in 2006; Mats Sundin, Sweden in 2002).

Czechia tied the game 1-1 at 8:34 when Sedlak drove hard to the front of the net and a pass from Cervenka deflected off his skate and past Binnington. Gudas keyed the play with an interception at center ice and a rush into the Canada zone.

Team Canada has won 14 straight Olympic games involving NHL players, including eight straight games in the playoff round dating to 2010. They also defeated Czechia 5-0 in the opening game of group play six days ago.