Hedman out for Sweden against United States in Olympic quarterfinals

Defenseman sustains lower-body injury during pregame warmups

Sweden Hedman injury

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN – Victor Hedman sustained a lower-body injury during pregame warmups and did not play for Team Sweden in a 2-1 overtime loss against Team USA in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.

Hedman remained on the bench for the game even though he was ruled out by Sweden coach Sam Hallam.

The 35-year-old defenseman from the Tampa Bay Lightning had a goal and an assist in four games for Sweden. He is averaged 18:42 of ice time per game.

Hedman played three games for Tampa Bay before the Olympics began after missing 22 because of elbow surgery.

