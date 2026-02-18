Canada keeps cool to 'survive and advance' against Czechia at Olympics

How the Canadians advanced is a story that will be told and re-told; a story filled with adversity, including the loss of captain Sidney Crosby to a lower-body injury in the second period. He didn’t return for the third or overtime.

There was no update on his status, but Crosby did address the team between the second and third periods, when the game was tied 2-2, delivering a simple message.

“Go get it, boys,” coach Jon Cooper said. “There was a lot more than that, but he’s a true leader and they don’t want this to be the end of the tournament for him.”

It was looking like it might be after Ondrej Palat scored to give Czechia a 3-2 lead with 7:42 remaining in regulation, albeit with a sixth player on the ice who went unnoticed by the officials.

Canada remained calm, the players doing their best to not get consumed by dreaded inner thoughts.

“The group is super comfortable being uncomfortable and that’s what it is,” Cooper said. “It was calm. Everybody had complete faith in whoever was going over the boards. It just felt like it was a matter of time, it was going to happen.

"We talked about it in between the periods, it was, ‘Nobody stress if it doesn’t happen in the first five, it could happen in the last five.’ That’s the whole point. Every minute counts. That was a big theme going in and sure enough it was the last five.”

It looked like Czechia wanted to bleed every second off the clock, content with dumping the puck in and sitting back, protecting the one-goal lead, avoiding making the mistake that could ruin it all.

“We were able to get through the neutral zone for a couple nice plays,” Stone said.