Czechia 'played with our heart' in near upset of Canada at Olympics

After the preliminary round, Canada had a bye into the quarterfinals and the No. 1 seed, while Czechia had to play Team Denmark in the qualification playoffs as the No. 8 seed. While the Canadians rested Tuesday, the Czechs battled for a 3-2 win to advance to the quarters.

To come so close to defeating Canada on the second day of a back to back ...

"Very hard," defenseman Radko Gudas said. "I still thought we had parts of the game we were owning the puck. We were making some great plays. We made them defend. I don't think they had that this tournament here yet, so I'm really, really proud of the way everybody got ready for this game and the way they played, fearless, and the way they performed and just battled for each other.

"It tells something about this group that we were just relentless, and I thought we could have pulled it off."

Macklin Celebrini gave Canada a 1-0 lead 3:05 into the first, but Lukas Sedlak tied it 1-1 at 8:34 and then David Pastrnak one-timed a pass into the net on the power play at 14:49.

Czechia led 2-1, becoming the first country to take a lead against Team Canada in an Olympics with NHL players since Team USA in the round robin in 2010.

"There was no doubt in my mind that we had the confidence, and we had the group to upset this team," Gudas said, "and I thought for a big part of the game we were showing that."