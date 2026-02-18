Czechia 'played with our heart' in near upset of Canada at Olympics

MILAN -- Three minutes and 27 seconds. That's how close Team Czechia came to pulling off the upset of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
The Czechs lost to Team Canada 4-3 in overtime in the quarterfinals at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday, but they had a 2-1 lead in the second period, a 3-2 lead late in the third, and a breakaway with the score tied 3-3 and about a minute left, giving the world's dominant hockey power a scare.
"This is probably the best team in history, so we know they're going to get their chances," forward Martin Necas said. "But we played with our heart. We played for our country, for our people that are watching and are here, and you could see it."
The Canadians have won the past four best-on-best tournaments, including gold medals at the past two Olympics involving NHL players: Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014. With a roster full of NHL stars, they blew out the Czechs 5-0 six days ago.