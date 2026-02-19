Quinn Hughes steps up in OT, powers United States to Olympic semifinals

MILAN -- Quinn Hughes fired the puck into the net, then banged his stick on the glass and received a hug from Matt Boldy. The rest of Team USA streamed off the bench and celebrated as “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd blared from the loudspeakers.
Hughes scored 3:27 into overtime to give the U.S. a 2-1 win against Team Sweden at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the emotion was …
“Just relief,” Hughes said.
Sweden had scored with the goalie pulled and 1:31 left in regulation. Suddenly, the Americans’ quest for their first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 was in jeopardy.
But Hughes -- a key player they didn’t have in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, when they lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in the championship game -- put them in the semifinals against Slovakia on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).
“Once I heard the roar and [saw] him start to celebrate, it was definitely the highest I’ve jumped since my surgery," laughed forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia repaired Aug. 22. “I might have to get a little foam roll with that afterwards.”