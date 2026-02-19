Quinn Hughes steps up in OT, powers United States to Olympic semifinals

Defenseman scores at 3:27 to move U.S. past Sweden, set up showdown with Slovakia

Quinn Hughes USA vs Sweden

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

MILAN -- Quinn Hughes fired the puck into the net, then banged his stick on the glass and received a hug from Matt Boldy. The rest of Team USA streamed off the bench and celebrated as “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd blared from the loudspeakers.

Hughes scored 3:27 into overtime to give the U.S. a 2-1 win against Team Sweden at Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and the emotion was …

“Just relief,” Hughes said.

Sweden had scored with the goalie pulled and 1:31 left in regulation. Suddenly, the Americans’ quest for their first Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since 1980 was in jeopardy.

But Hughes -- a key player they didn’t have in the 4 Nations Face-Off last season, when they lost to Canada 3-2 in overtime in the championship game -- put them in the semifinals against Slovakia on Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“Once I heard the roar and [saw] him start to celebrate, it was definitely the highest I’ve jumped since my surgery," laughed forward Matthew Tkachuk, who had a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia repaired Aug. 22. “I might have to get a little foam roll with that afterwards.”

Quinn Hughes on overtime winner, Team USA's resilience after 2-1 win vs. Team Sweden

Hughes couldn’t play at 4 Nations because of an oblique injury, and the Americans missed him. He won the Norris Trophy in 2023-24, when he was voted the NHL’s best defenseman.

“It’s definitely a better team with him,” Tkachuk said. “I mean, there’s no question about that. He’s playing big minutes; he’s a threat in the offensive zone every time. Defensively, he’s able to skate pucks and be kind of like that one-man breakout.”

Hughes earned a secondary assist when Dylan Larkin gave Team USA a 1-0 lead at 11:03 of the second period. The game felt like a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Americans defended their lead, throwing big hits, breaking up plays.

And then the Swedes pulled goalie Jacob Markstrom, Lucas Raymond fired a pass from right to left across the U.S. zone and Mika Zibanejad one-timed it in the left circle, sneaking it between the right skate of goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the left goal post to tie it 1-1.

“You just pick yourself back up, get ready to go, and I feel like we had an attack mindset in overtime,” Hughes said.

Overtime was 3-on-3, like in the NHL regular season. There is more room to skate, but it’s also a chess match to find open ice and take a clean shot on net.

“It’s 40 of some of the best players in the world fighting at both ends of the ice,” Tkachuk said. “Not a lot of room both sides. Like, not a lot of heavy chances on either side.

“You know, that’s what happens when you put two really good teams together. You think that it’s going to be this high-flying offense, but it’s actually quite the opposite. It took one guy to make a play at the end, and that was Quinn.”

Hughes carried the puck into the Sweden zone, skated along the left-wing boards and assessed his options. He passed the puck back to the left point to Boldy, his Wild teammate, then skated toward him.

Boldy knew what to do.

“Get it to Quinn,” Boldy said. “That’s usually the game plan when he’s out there. He’s so talented, not only to create shots but to create lanes and chances. I think the biggest thing is, he wants the puck. He wants to have it and make a difference, and I think that’s what makes him so great.”

Hughes took the puck and skated into the high slot. A left-handed shot, he put the puck on his forehand, created a shooting lane and fired just past the outstretched stick of Sweden captain Gabriel Landeskog and glove of Markstrom. The puck clanked off the right post and in.

“That was one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” said Brady Tkachuk, a teammate and close friend. “I guess just the relief of scoring that goal but seeing it was him. I think it just shows why he’s one of the best defensemen in the NHL.”

Hughes played 27:31, by far the most on Team USA. No surprise. He leads NHL skaters in average ice time this season at 27:52. He has six points (one goal, five assists) in four games in the tournament, tied for the team lead with captain Auston Matthews (three goals, three assists).

“Glad he’s on our team,” Boldy said. “He’s an absolute animal, the guy you want to have the puck, and he stepped up big.”

And he’s not done yet. Next: The Slovaks in the semis.

“It’s going to be an extremely, extremely hard test,” Hughes said. “I mean, they’ve been rolling. They’re competitive. They’re fast. It doesn’t matter how many superstars you have or whatnot. It’s just, the desperation level’s so high. It’s Game 7 every night now.

“Yeah, we’ll have to be ready, but I’m sure we’ll get our feet up for the next day and then be ready to go.”

