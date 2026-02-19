Mrazek out rest of season for Ducks following hip surgery

34-year-old goalie was 3-5-0 in 10 games this season as Anaheim’s backup

petr-mrazek-injury-status

© G Fiume/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Petr Mrazek will be out for the remainder of the season for the Anaheim Ducks after undergoing hip surgery on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old went 3-5-0 in 10 games (eight starts) this season as Anaheim’s backup. He was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings along with a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft for John Gibson on June 28, 2025.

Selected by Detroit in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft (No. 141), Mrazek is 183-181-40 with 26 shutouts, a 2.87 goals-against average and .905 save percentage in 438 NHL games for the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and Ducks.

