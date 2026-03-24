Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets can move into 2nd in Metropolitan

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2026 NHL postseason.

There are 24 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

Here is a look at the NHL standings and everything else that could impact the playoff picture.

On Tap

There are 15 games on the NHL schedule Tuesday, all with playoff implications.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS)

The Bruins (39-23-8) hold the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the New York Islanders. Boston is also tied in points with the Montreal Canadiens for third in the Atlantic, has won two straight and earned points in eight of its past 10 games (5-2-3). Toronto (29-29-13) is eighth in the division and 14 points behind the Islanders for the second wild card from the East.

Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNSO)

The Canadiens (38-21-10) are 5-4-1 in their past 10 with forward Cole Caufield coming off a hat trick and two assists in a 7-3 win against the Islanders on Saturday. He has 43 goals (31 assists, 74 points) in 68 games and is on pace to become the first Montreal player to score 50 goals in a season since Stephane Richer had 51 in 1989-90.