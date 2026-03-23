Top contenders outside playoff position debated by NHL.com

There are 25 days remaining in the NHL regular season and almost every team is still alive.

In fact, there are several teams on the outside looking in when it comes to qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs that are playing really good hockey.

In the Eastern Conference, there are four teams on the outside within six points of the New York Islanders, who moved into the second wild card with their 1-0 against the red-hot Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

In the Western Conference, there are another four teams within five points of the second wild card, held by the Nashville Predators after their 3-2 overtime win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Which of those teams not in a playoff position have the best shot to finish the climb and qualify for the first round? That's the questions we put before six writers from NHL.com. Here, in alphabetical order, are the answers.

Detroit Red Wings

Look, this is the chalk pick here with the Red Wings sitting just one point behind the Islanders for the second wild card and two points behind the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens for either the first wild card or third place in the Atlantic Division, but it's hard to imagine the Red Wings missing the playoffs for a 10th straight season. This is "Hockeytown" after all. The playoffs are better with the Red Wings in it. Plus, we need Patrick Kane in a tournament that was once his personal playground. He has played seven postseason games, with the New York Rangers in 2022-23, since 2020. It says here that he has one more star twirl on that stage. There are multiple pathways to the postseason. Pass the Islanders, Bruins or Canadiens and they will find one of them and bring the playoffs back to Detroit. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Los Angeles Kings

Although the Kings have struggled to string wins together, there is still a clear path for them to qualify for the playoffs with eight of their 12 remaining games coming against teams not currently in postseason spots. They have two games left against the Predators, who they trail by two points for the second wild card. Winning those games will be essential. Los Angeles will be driven to give captain Anze Kopitar a final chance to skate in the playoffs before he retires after this season. Artemi Panarin has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 14 games since being acquired in a trade with the Rangers on Feb. 4 and could provide the spark that puts the Kings over the top. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer

Ottawa Senators

The Senators are playing as good as, if not better, than those teams they trail in the Eastern Conference wild card race. They're four points behind the Islanders for the second wild card and five behind the Bruins for the first wild card. They have two games in hand on the Islanders, beginning against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; NHLN. MSG, Prime, RDS), and four more regulation wins than the Islanders. The Senators have built momentum (18 points, 8-2-2 in 12 games) since the Olympic break while the Red Wings have slipped (12 points, 5-5-2 in 12 games) and that matters in March. That's why I feel Ottawa will ultimately overtake Detroit to earn a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff field. -- Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Like Mike Morreale, I'm not counting out the Senators. And that starts with Brady Tkachuk. Perhaps more than almost anyone, Tkachuk has impressed me during the past year-plus since the 4 Nations Face-Off with what he does on the ice and what he says on the bench. He's clearly a captain who should be a captain, one who will do and say what is needed. That was visible during a 3-2 win against the Islanders on March 19, when he was assessed a fighting major and scored the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in the third period. He has 47 points (19 goals, 28 assists) in an abbreviated 49 games this season, not far off the point-per-game pace (83 points; 35 goals, 48 assists in 82 games) he had in 2022-23. If he can drag his team into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he surely will. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

San Jose Sharks

I'm not ready to count out Macklin Celebrini and the Sharks. Celebrini is having an outstanding second season and already blossoming into a star forward with 96 points (35 goals, 61 assists) in 68 games. I think Celebrini will be able to drag San Jose into a playoff spot in the Western Conference, particularly with the struggles of teams in the Pacific Division down the stretch. With 14 games remaining, the Sharks are five points out of the second wild card in the West but have two games in hand on the Predators and an extended winning streak away from getting into the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19. The Sharks are a young, up-and-coming team and playing meaningful games in March and April is a step in the right direction. Few expected them to be in playoff contention this late in the season and there might be something to be said for the naivete of youth in their situation. If the Sharks can get reliable goaltending down the stretch, then it is possible they could sneak into a playoff spot to continue their surprising season. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Winnipeg Jets

Yes, I know, it's looking highly unlikely that the Jets, who are five points behind the Predators for the second wild card and have to climb past three teams, will qualify for the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy for the most points in the regular season (116) in 2024-25. But the West is so topsy-turvy I could see it happening. Granted, the Jets are going to have to pick it up quickly after going 1-1-2 in their past four games, but I think they can do it, especially after a 3-2 shootout win at the Rangers on Sunday. Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor have long been a dynamic scoring duo for the Jets, and they'll be determined to get them back to the postseason. So will goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who's coming off a gold medal-winning performance with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. It's going to be quite the race for those final qualifying spots. Let's see the Jets push for one. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer