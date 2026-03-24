NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot is going to be "out a while," Senators coach Travis Green said after a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. The defenseman sustained an injury to his right arm at the end of the first period. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time. … Defenseman Lassi Thomson is also going to miss time because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the second period. Thomson was playing his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) could return later this week; Green said before a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday that his top defenseman could return in 7-10 days. Sanderson, who missed his eighth straight game Monday, has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games this season and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49).