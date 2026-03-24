NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators

Malkin day to day for Penguins; Larkin game-time decision for Red Wings

Chabot_OTT_close-up

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Ottawa Senators

Thomas Chabot is going to be "out a while," Senators coach Travis Green said after a 2-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. The defenseman sustained an injury to his right arm at the end of the first period. Chabot has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) and is plus-6 in 55 games while averaging 22:34 of ice time. … Defenseman Lassi Thomson is also going to miss time because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the second period. Thomson was playing his first NHL game since Nov. 25, 2022. … Jake Sanderson (upper body) could return later this week; Green said before a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday that his top defenseman could return in 7-10 days. Sanderson, who missed his eighth straight game Monday, has 48 points (11 goals, 37 assists) in 62 games this season and leads Ottawa in time on ice per game (24:49).

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin (upper body) is day to day and will not play against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday (SN-PIT, ALT, SNP, SNO, SNE). The center played 16:05 in the Penguins' 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Malkin ranks fifth for Pittsburgh with 52 points (15 goals, 37 assists) in 50 games this season.

Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Senators on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2). The forward and Red Wings captain has missed their past seven games since March 6. Larkin ranks third for Detroit with 55 points (28 goals, 27 assists) in 63 games.

Toronto Maple Leafs 

Anthony Stolarz could start at the Boston Bruins on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN4, TVAS). The goalie was back at practice Monday, two days after being injured in warmups prior to a 5-2 loss at Ottawa on Saturday. Stolarz was struck around the neck from a shot by William Nylander. Stolarz was taken to the hospital but rejoined his teammates for their trip back to Toronto that night. After practice Monday, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Stolarz would be available to play in one of their next two games. Toronto hosts the New York Rangers on Wednesday. "It was a shot that came up high and kind of stung. Lost my wind there for a second and there was a little swelling, so it was more of a precautionary thing. Their medical staff thought it was just kind of necessary to go through the proper steps. Felt better yesterday and good enough to practice. Not much goes through your mind, just shock. It's an occupational hazard." … Goalie Dennis Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Monday. … Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left practice early Monday, but Berube said he expects him to play against the Bruins.

New York Islanders

Ryan Pulock (lower body) participated in the morning skate and could play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN). The defenseman, who is day to day, missed the Islanders' 1-0 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday. Pulock has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) and is plus-14 in 67 games while averaging 20:59 of ice time.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

Florida Panthers

Niko Mikkola will not require surgery and will be out "weeks, not months," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Monday after the defenseman sustained a knee injury during a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Friday. Mikkola collided with Flames forward Ryan Strome during the third period and went down to the ice clutching his knee. He had to be helped to the locker room. "Good news on him," Maurice said. … Maurice also said forwards Anton Lundell (undisclosed) and Mackie Samoskevich (laceration) would not play against the Kraken on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG). Maurice said Lundell is day to day; Samoskevich will miss 7-10 days. … Forward Sam Reinhart (undisclosed) is expected to miss his fifth straight game Tuesday.

Related Content

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Mammoth becoming NHL destination thanks to trust in players, team

Top contenders outside playoff position debated by NHL.com

2025 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets can move into 2nd in Metropolitan

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Senators tighten wild-card race in East with win against Rangers

NHL EDGE stats: Stamkos’ goal-scoring resurgence for Predators

Playoff urgency for many teams began prior to Olympic break

Oilers scout Rylan Kearney continuing to blaze new trails in hockey

Mammoth becoming NHL destination thanks to trust in players, team

Top contenders outside playoff position debated by NHL.com

Stanley Cup Playoff races tight entering stretch run of season

Rangers wear long wigs to honor Zibanejad ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Bruins welcome Rhode Island high school champs still 'moving forward' from shooting

Wild 'devastated' by Pierce family tragedy, GM Guerin says

Senators using impressive run to stay in Stanley Cup Playoff race

Kucherov leads 3 Stars of the Week

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today