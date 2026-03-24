Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

James Hagens will practice with Providence of the American Hockey League on Tuesday after the Boston Bruins prospect signed an AHL amateur tryout agreement.

The 19-year-old forward was the No. 7 pick by Boston at the 2025 NHL Draft.

"We're very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step," Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said. "James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get immediate experience at the professional level in Providence and continue his development, while keeping all options open."

Hagens led Hockey East in scoring this season with 47 points (23 goals, 24 assists) in 34 games for Boston College. He also led the team with six game-winning goals, two hat tricks and 133 shots on goal.

He was named to the conference's All-Rookie Team last season after he had 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists). Hagens has 84 points (34 goals, 50 assists) in 71 games for Boston College over two seasons.

Hagens also played two seasons (2022-24) with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), where he had 187 points (72 goals, 115 assists).

A native of Hauppauge, New York, he has represented the U.S. twice at IIHF World Junior Championship (2025, 2026) and the U-18 World Championship (2023, 2024). Hagens won gold at the 2025 WJC and the 2023 U-18 tournament. He holds the U-18 men's World Championship single tournament scoring record with 22 points in 2024, earning tournament MVP honors and helping the United States take home the silver medal.

"His production is still really good," Sweeney said. "He's played a lot more on the wing, which could be an easier entry point for a young player in the National Hockey League. That, again, remains to be seen.

"We drafted him as a center, he can play center, but now he's playing both sides. So, I think that adds to the versatility."